Meet The Cast Of “American Gigolo”

A television adaptation of the 1980s film American Gigolo is set to drop on Showtime this year. Similarly titled American Gigolo, the series had been developed by David Hollander, who worked on other popular Showtime shows like Heartland and Ray Donovan. Here’s a description of the plot of the series, according to Deadline. “Written and directed by Hollander, the new American Gigolo is a present-day reimagining of the iconic 1980 film. Bernthal plays Julian Kaye, who is introduced 15 years after he’s been arrested for murder and struggling to find his footing in the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry, while seeking the truth about the set-up that sent him to prison all those years ago and also hoping to reconnect with Michelle, his one true love, played by Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire).” While there are current issues with the production of the series, with reports saying that production is currently on pause given Hollander’s recent dismissal from the show, the series still promises an intriguing list of actors, one of whom is a rising action star. If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Showtime drama TV series American Gigolo.
Jon Bernthal
Jon Bernthal is set to star in the upcoming Showtime drama series American Gigolo as Julian Kaye. Already a familiar face in action hits on TV, Bernthal came to prominence for his portrayal of Shane Walsh on the hit AMC zombie horror series The Walking Dead. He then took on the role of The Punisher in the MCU, having portrayed the role in Daredevil and The Punisher. Currently, he stars in the HBO miniseries We Own This City. He’s also appeared in comedy shows, working on two episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. On film, he’s performed in Ford v Ferrari, Those Who Wish Me Dead, King Richard, Small Engine Repair, The Many Saints of Newark, The Unforgivable, and most recently, the comedy movie Sharp Stick.
Gabriel LaBelle
Actor Gabriel LaBelle will be portraying the young Julian Kaye in American Gigolo. The up-and-coming actor can be recognized from his appearances in the movie The Predator as well as the Netflix series Brand New Cherry Flavor. He is set to star in The Fabelmans, a movie by Steven Spielberg that also serves as a semi-autobiographical depiction of his journey as a filmmaker.
Gretchen Mol
Gretchen Mol will be starring alongside Jon Bernthal in American Gigolo, portraying the character of Michelle. Mol is most notably known for her role in Boardwalk Empire which aired on HBO. She also appeared in movies such as Rounders, Celebrity, The Thirteenth Floor, The Notorious Bettie Page, and 3:10 to Yuma. More recently, she performed in Manchester by the Sea, A Family Man, False Positive, and the upcoming movie Palm Trees and Power Lines. Mol’s more recent TV work includes Yellowstone, Nightflyers, and Seven Seconds, as well as guest-star appearances in The Twilight Zone and Perry Mason.
Rosie O’Donnell
Comedian Rosie O’Donnell will be playing a role in American Gigolo, portraying the character of Detective Sunday. O’Donnell is best known for hosting a daytime talk show titled The Rosie O’Donnell Show, which won several Daytime Emmy Awards. Her more recent TV work includes SMILF, I Know This Much Is True, Run the World, The L Word: Generation Q, and Russian Doll, in which she has a recurring role. According to People, O’Donnell has been asked to bring back her iconic daytime talk show on air, although she admitted that she wasn’t sure if she’d want to. She didn’t close her doors to the possibility, however. “I feel like for me, it was really of a time,” said O’Donnell, 59. “The time to start a new show for TV now with the social delivery platforms that they have is not a 60-year-old woman. You have to be younger and have the fight in you and be on the cutting edge.” She continued, “I read PEOPLE and I half the time don’t know who’s in it. Imagine the stories that you promote as the big story, like so-and-so and so-and-so had a baby. I’m like, ‘What? Who? From where?’ So I don’t think that I would do it again.” That said, “my career has been so unpredictable that you never know what will happen,” O’Donnell added. “But I think that the time is past for that for me.”
Lizzie Brochere
Lizzie Brochere is set to star in American Gigolo as Isabelle. The French actress played roles in American Horror Story: Asylum, The Hour, Braquo, The Strain, Versailles, and Falling Water. On the big screen, she’s performed in The Magic Mountain, Full Contact, Rings, The Dream of the Guest, and Vaurien.
Leland Orser
Veteran actor Leland Orser is also portraying a character in American Gigolo, taking on the role of Richard Stratton. Most people would recognize Orser for his role in ER as Dr. Lucien Dubenko. His more recent TV work includes performances in Ray Donovan, Berlin Station, I Am the Night, and Brand New Cherry Flavor. Orser is set to appear in the upcoming movie Amsterdam, a period drama film whose stars include Christian Bale and Margot Robbie.
Wayne Brady
Wayne Brady has been confirmed to have a recurring role in American Gigolo as Lorenzo. The comedian is best known for his daytime talk show The Wayne Brady Show. He is also a frequent performer in the widely popular live sketch show Whose Line Is It Anyway. More recently, he appeared in The Good Fight as Del Cooper. He also provided the voice of King Dice in The Cuphead Show!
Laura Liguori
Actress Laura Liguori is going to portray the character of Elizbeth Shannon House in the upcoming Showtime series American Gigolo. Here is a summary of her acting profile, according to IMDb: “Laura Liguori is originally from Scottsdale Arizona. She was most recently cast (2022) in the recurring role of Elizabeth Shannonhouse, in Showtime Network’s “American Gigolo” starring Jon Bernthal and Gretchen Mol. She can currently be seen in the title role of the award-winning film, Hollywood Girl: The Peg Entwistle Story, available on Amazon Prime and “Hello, Say” an 2020 art house film by director Guy Zimmerman and filmmaker Bradly Cooper. TV/Film credits include Love, Lust, and A Room Key (Amazon), The Boogie Dilemma (Amazon), Suburgatory, Ugly Betty, Weeds and Growing Up Fisher.”