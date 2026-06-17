Marty Supreme Cast: What Are They Doing Next?

The Marty Supreme cast boasts a stellar mix of massive stars, first-time actors, and unexpected additions. Led by Timothée Chalamet, this sports drama transcends far beyond its premise, serving up a chaotic thrill ride. Charting Marty Mauser as he attempts to rise up the ranks of table tennis, we are introduced to a wealth of captivating characters.
Marty Supreme landed nine nominations at the 2026 Academy Awards, including Best Motion Picture of the Year. While it walked away empty-handed, conversations are still brewing about the phenomenal cast. With Chalamet fresh off the back of his third acting nomination at the Oscars, and several brand new stars proving themselves, the future is bright for the Marty Supreme cast. So, let’s see what they’re up to next.
Timothée Chalamet
With a producer nod alongside his Best Actor nomination, Marty Supreme bumped Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar nominations to four, an impressive feat for his age. Although he was already a megastar, this film cemented him as a solid leading man, almost featuring in every frame of the movie. He brings forth charm, humor, intensity, and a cocksure aura that is impossible to take your eyes off, no matter how crazy the stakes get.
Despite walking away empty handed at the Oscars after losing to Michael B. Jordan, Chalamet will likely be back to take home the gold in the near future. He is next set to reprise his role as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Three, scheduled for release on December 18, 2026. He will also step back into the eccentric shoes of Willy Wonka in Paul King‘s anticipated sequel, Wonka 2.
Odessa A’zion
In Marty Supreme, Odessa A’zion took on the role of Rachel Mizler, a young woman in an abusive relationship who has long been dangled on a thread by the boisterous Marty. As she attempts to escape her situation, she latches on to Marty and does everything she can to help him on his path to success. While she was snubbed by the Academy, A’zion was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the BAFTA Awards, significantly boosting her profile.
As of writing, the California-born actress has a packed out schedule. First, she will return to television with her role as Tallulah Stiel in HBO’s I Love LA. She is also currently filming Mother Courage with Naomi Watts and Toby Wallace, a family drama about a renowned actress who has her life tipped upside down when her sister resurfaces after decades. A’zion will also take on a supporting role in Rob Riggle‘s turn to drama, Nickels, the story of a grieving man who believes his brother has returned to earth in spirit.
Gwyneth Paltrow
For Marty Supreme, writer/director Josh Safdie plucked legendary Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow out of retirement to star as Kay Stone, the wealthy woman Marty adds to his collection of love interests. For 15 years, Paltrow rejected every script that came here way. However, Marty Supreme struck a chord and appears to have reignited her love for acting. She is next set to grace the silver screen in Strangers, a drama film set in March 2020, following a woman whose husband of 20 years suddenly announces he is leaving her.
Tyler the Creator
In keeping with his penchant for casting non-actors in his films, Josh Safdie convinced American rapper Tyler the Creator to star as Wally, Marty’s ride-or-die buddy. Aside from lending his voice to a few projects in the past, Marty Supreme served as Tyler’s debut film role. He is still a musical artist first and foremost, but will be voicing Oscar in the R-rated animated comedy movie, The Adventures of Drunky. Other voice actors include Sam Rockwell, Steve Coogan, and Abby Elliot.
Kevin O’Leary
Kevin O’Leary is another first-time actor in the Marty Supreme cast. O’Leary is a businessman, author, and television personality famously known as “Mr. Wonderful” on ABC’s Shark Tank. However, Josh Safdie saw something in him: a villain. While he isn’t a dangerous villain physically, he represents menace with money. His performance was praised across the board and he has expressed his desire to act again, particularly as a Bond villain.
Luke Manley
Luke Manley starred as Dion Galanis in Marty Supreme, a young man who aspires to be a businessman like his father. With that, he convinces his father to take a chance on Marty for his own custom table tennis ball. Despite being his first ever acting gig, Manley stood tall and proud next to the seasoned Chalamet, bringing levity to the some of the film’s chaotic moments.
Safdie discovered Manley through a viral Sidetalk NYC Instagram video where Manley was interviewed, following a New York Knicks playoff loss. As a passionate Knicks fan, Safdie saw the video, and had his casting director, Jennifer Venditti, track Manley down for the role of Dion. As of writing, he has no further acting roles booked, however, we can assume Safdie will come knocking again, considering he likes to re-cast his actors.
Abel Ferrara
While Kevin O’Leary represented the film’s corporate evil, Abel Ferrara exuded chills as the underground criminal Ezra Mishkin. Ferrara is most renowned as a writer/director, helming gritty crime flicks like King of New York, and Bad Lieutenant – the kind of films Safdie grew up on. So, his casting of Ferrara was in part a nod to some of his favourite New York City-set movies. Although Ferrara mostly sticks to the director’s chair, he is next set to star in Leonardo De La Fuente‘s arthouse flick, The Tenth Frequency.
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