The life and career of Liz Carr (Elizabeth Anne Carr) is a perfect example of turning your lemons into lemonade. The English actress was disabled from childhood and began using a wheelchair from an early age. Regardless, she rose above every stereotype that should have limited her progress to build an illustrious career in the entertainment industry.
Liz Carr is not just an actor, she is also a comedian, broadcaster, and activist. She began her entertainment career as a comedian, working with numerous comedy groups like Abnormally Funny People. Carr was named runner-up in the Hackney Empire New Act of the Year competition in 2007 and has worked as a researcher for BBC’s comedy panel show Have I Got News for You. Carr made her acting debut in 2013 when she was already in her thirties. She has since recorded roles in notable projects such as Silent Witness, Good Omens, The Witcher, and Loki. Keep reading for more details about the Port Sunlight-born star.
1. Lizz Carr Was Disabled By a Medical Condition at Age 7
The English actress was born on 21 April 1972, in Port Sunlight – Bebington, Merseyside, England. Her mother has been identified as Patricia Carr while her father is not known to the public but he spoke at her wedding. The actress was raised in her place of birth where she became disabled at 7. Her disability was caused by arthrogryposis multiplex congenita which causes the joints in the body to curve. Unfortunately, there is no cure for the condition that subjected Carr to using a wheelchair since the age of 14.
Liz Carr has never allowed her condition to limit her career growth. Instead, she leverages her appearance and people’s reactions when they see her to create content for her stand-up gigs. She often refers to the condition as “meus thronus kaputus” while performing her routines. In all, Carr has chosen to see the comedy in her life as a person with diability.
2. She Has Been In a Civil Partnership Since 2010
Liz Carr is officially off the market and has been since 2010. She is in a civil partnership with her longtime partner, Jo Church. Carr’s father delivered a speech at the celebration of their union. The couple also entertained their guests with their first dance in a pre-recorded video where they danced to the Dirty Dancing theme. The finer details about their first meeting and how the relationship progressed are not available at the moment. Nevertheless, the lovebirds have endured through thick and thin for over a decade and are still going strong.
3. Lizz Carr Was a Cast Member on Silent Witness For 7 Years
Liz Carr was well into her thirties when she decided to explore her forte in acting. After launching her professional career in a few stage performances, Carr joined the cast of BBC’s Silent Witness in 2013. She was a regular cast member, playing Clarissa Mullery on the long-running crime thriller series for over seven years. Carr exited the show in 2020 to focus on other projects.
Her performance in Silent Witness paved the way for more film and television roles. She got her first film role in 2017, portraying The Death Provider in Le Accelerator. Other film roles she played can be seen in Infinite (2021) and Then Barbara Met Alan (2022). Liz Carr has played more roles on the small screen. In addition to her renowned role on Silent Witness, she has appeared in such shows as Les Misérables, The OA, Devs, CripTales, The Witcher, This Is Going to Hurt, Good Omens, and Loki. She appeared as Judge Gamble in the latter and has more projects in the pipeline.
4. She Studied Law at Nottingham University
Liz Carr is not your ordinary entertainer. The English actress is a graduate of Law from the University of Nottingham. Before college, Carr attended Upton Hall School FCJ in Upton, Merseyside, and later completed her studies at Birkenhead High School. During her college days, Carr was deeply involved in politics and activism, especially in matters concerning the disabled.
5. Lizz Carr Is an Internationally Recognized Disability Rights Activist
During her days at the University of Nottingham, Liz Carr was involved in politics. She has also been an activist, specializing in disabled rights. Carr may have studied law but she gave up the practice to become a disability equality trainer and campaigner in the United Kingdom. She has delivered speeches during many rallies in this capacity.
In 2008, Liz Carr contributed to efforts to raise money for a popular disability rights group in the UK known as ADAPT. In 2011, Carr weighed in on assisted suicide when she took part in a Newsnight debate. She condemned Lord Falconer’s Assisted Dying Bill, saying doctors shouldn’t be given the right to take lives. “I fear we’ve so devalued certain groups of people—ill people, disabled people, older people—that I don’t think it’s in their best interests to enshrine in law the right of doctors to kill certain people,” she stated.