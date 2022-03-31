10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lisa Delarios

Lisa DeLarios is a woman who does it all. She is an actress. She is a writer. She’s part of a reality television show called Storage Wars. She’s moved across the country not once, but she’s moved twice, and she has reinvented herself, made her own dreams come true, and she has found a unique way to make a life for herself anywhere she goes. She’s a woman whose name you may recognize, but you will remember her after you get to know her even if you’d not heard of her yet. She’s a force, and we think it’s time her fans learn a little more about her. She’s interesting, to say the least, and we love her story and how she has taken herself from Texas girl to New York City actress to Los Angeles, California, business owner, and reality television star.
1. She is Many Things
She is not the type of woman you pigeonhole into one typecast. She’s many things, and of those things she is both an actress and writer. Her passions, thankfully, mesh well together in her line of work, which is a dream come true for DeLarios.
2. She’s a Reality Show Buyer
Many people know her well from her time spent on the show Storage Wars. She is a buyer, and people love to see her go into these auctions with so many things to care for. Her fame is one thing, but her knowledge and desire to buy into these auctions is another.
3. She is a Texan
She’s a woman from the great state of Texas, and she is proud of it. However, she no longer resides in the same place she grew up. She took her life and uprooted it from the Lone Star state for a new start in the Big Apple. She was adamant she’d become an actress, and she knew New York City was the place to be to make that happen.
4. She is a Dog Trainer, Too
Maybe writer, actress, and reality television show star go together really well, but we have to say that dog trainer does not quite fit the same line of work profile we had in mind for this actress. She is, however, not a professional in this line of work. She describes herself as a dog trainer, which tells us it might be something she either really enjoys or that she happens to do well.
5. She is Into Vintage Items
If you ask her what she loves to collect the most, she’s going to tell you it is anything vintage, though she also has a soft spot for gems. She loves to find a treasure that someone else might not feel is a treasure any longer, and that is a large part of why she does the Storage Wars thing.
6. She is in LA Now
From Texas to New York City to LA, she’s made a few big moves in her life, and she’s no stranger to starting over and making things happen for herself. She lives life on her own terms, and we have to admit this is such a lovely thing to do.
7. She is Charming
What we have come to learn about this former actress is that one of her best qualities is her charm. Her charm is also something that has allowed her to do well on the Storage Wars circuit as she can befriend sellers and really make a case for herself when it comes to getting what she wants.
8. She Owns a Business
Don’t think for a second she is not doing her thing in LA, and her thing is a dog-walking and training company. She is a huge dog lover, and she has taken her love of dogs and turned it into a profitable way to make a living. She is a jack of all trades.
9. She’s Private
Something that might surprise people about DeLarios is how private she is. She’s all over the place when it comes to her work and her television appearances, but she is not someone who is much into discussing her personal life. She keeps that largely to herself.
10. She’s Likable
Her ability to make friends because she is so likable is something that works well for her. She’s done things in her life that make it so easy for her to get by, and we have to say that her likability has really paved the way for her in so many ways.