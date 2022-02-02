10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lin Chi-Ling

What does Lin Chi-Ling do for a living? The simple is more of a question about what does she not do for a living. She’s an actress, a singer, a model, and just about everything in between, and she’s recently been making some serious headlines across the world. if you’ve never heard of her, you’re about to hear about her regularly. She’s making headlines, and many are curious who she is, what she does, and why she’s suddenly all over the internet – and we have answers.
1. She is from Taiwan
This beauty is from Taiwan. She was born and raised in Taipei. She lived with her mother and her father, both of whom are Chinese, and also with her brother. They spent almost all of her life in Taiwan. She was the one who left, and she didn’t do that until she was almost an adult.
2. She Looks So Young
While we are certainly not calling a woman born in 1974 old by any means, she’s someone who looks as if she is in her 20s – not like a woman who will turn 48 in November of 2022. However, she is in her late 40s, and that is nothing short of entirely shocking when you see her face.
3. She is Married
She is a married woman, and she’s been married for a few years now. She and her husband wed in 2019. His name is Akira, and you know him because he is a famous singer and actor. He is also part of a famous boy band group called Exile. They announced their marriage after they were already married in 2019.
4. She’s in the Press Because she is a Mother
She is in the news so much at the moment because she is a brand-new, first-time mother. She and her husband just welcomed a son – their first child – on January 31, 2022. She is 47, and she underwent help becoming pregnant through fertility treatments, and she is over the moon to have welcomed her new baby.
5. She Was Discovered
The beginning of her career occurred when she was only 15. She was discovered by an agent in the modeling world, and that is how she got her first job. She began her career as a model, though she’s taken it to new levels with each new career she’s added to her resume. However, she’s always a model first and foremost.
6. She Went to School in Canada
When she was old enough to head to Canada, she did. She attended university while in Toronto, and that is where she was working, too, at the time. She has a degree that she earned from the University of Toronto in 1997. She majored in economics and art.
7. She Wanted to Work in the Art Field
Following her college graduation, she went back to her home country. She wanted to go into the fine arts and work for a museum, but she did not have the correct degree. The job she wanted required her to obtain her post-graduate degree. She decided to go back into modeling, and the course of her life changed dramatically from that point.
8. She is Excited
Beginning her year off on the right foot is what she’s done with the birth of her son. She is happier than she has ever been to become a mother, and she is treasuring every moment of her new baby’s arrival into the world. She is hoping the rest of the world will continue to have a healthy, happy new year, and that they will find the light in all that they do. She is currently on cloud nine.
9. She is Very Private
Something we admire about this new mother is just how private she is. She doesn’t share too much online, she doesn’t participate in gossip, and she doesn’t share her personal life. To know that she had a baby so soon after the birth of her son is something that we didn’t see coming – she typically does not share these things so soon. However, we imagine that she wanted to control the narrative on this one, and who can blame her?
10. We Don’t Know what the Future Holds
Now that she is a new mother, no one knows what to expect from her. Will she go back to work? Will she take some time off? Will she do things that are just for her and her new baby? We don’t know, but we do hope she takes some time to enjoy her new little family and that she is soaking it all in.