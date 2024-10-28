Lex Luthor: 5 Actors Who Have Portrayed the DC Supervillain in Movies

Few supervillains in the DC Universe have enjoyed as much popularity as the iconic and enduring Lex Luthor. While he may not have natural superhuman abilities like several other DC Comics supervillains, his genius-level intellect and exceptionally gifted strategist have made him a worthy archenemy of Superman. That says a lot, considering Superman is one of the strongest superhero characters in the DC Comics. Lex Luthor as a character was first introduced in Action Comics #23, published on April 10, 1940.
The character was created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. As Superman’s archenemy, Lex Luthor’s character has evolved from a mad, narcissistic scientist in the mid-1900s to a suave corporate titan fueled by greed, envy, and an unshakable belief in human superiority to superheroes. Lex Luthor’s first screen appearance in a comic book-adapted production was in 1950. Since then, several actors have portrayed the supervillain. Here are the 5 actors who have portrayed Lex Luthor in a movie.
1. Lyle Talbot
The Spencer Gordon Bennet-directed 1950 Atom Man vs. Superman is the second live-action Superman movie. Although the first Superman movie was released in 1948, Lex Luthor made his debut in Atom Man vs. Superman. Lyle Talbot became the first actor to portray the supervillain Lex Luthor in a live-action movie. In Atom Man vs. Superman, Lex Luthor adopts Atom Man as an alias.
As a criminal mastermind, Luthor invents several devices to destroy Superman and Metropolis. Throughout the 15-chapter movie serial, Lyle Talbot’s Luthor is a calculating and ruthless figure. Talbot’s portrayal of Luthor laid the foundation for future adaptations. He captured Luthor’s intelligence and megalomania in a format that catered to early superhero serials’ action-packed, cliffhanger style.
2. Gene Hackman
Besides the 1951 Superman and the Mole-Men movie, which did not feature Lex Luthor, the next Superman films began in the late 1970s. For older generations of TV audiences, Gene Hackman’s Lex Luthor introduced them to the character. Hackman’s Lex Luthor first appeared in 1978’s Superman. In these original Superman films, Christopher Reeve portrayed the Man of Steel. In his role as Luthor, Gene Hackman brought a mix of charm, wit, and arrogance to the character.
His portrayal transformed Lex Luthor from a villain with scientific ambition to one obsessed with wealth and real estate schemes. However, the portrayal was more comedic than ruthless, working within the lighthearted tone of the film. Gene Hackman reprised the role in two of the movie’s three sequels, Superman II (1980) and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987).
Lex Luthor continues his schemes against Superman in the sequels, showing a knack for manipulating others and devising elaborate plans to bring down the hero. Gene Hackman‘s Luthor’s motivations were sometimes less grandiose than those of the 21st-century portrayals. However, his portrayal left a lasting impact and remains one of cinematic history’s most memorable versions of the villain.
3. Kevin Spacey
In the sixth and final installment in the original Superman film series, Superman Returns, actor Kevin Spacey was cast to portray Lex Luthor. It was the only time Spacey portrayed the supervillain. In the 2006 Bryan Singer-directed film Spacey’s Luthor is a darker and more ruthless version of the classic supervillain. His portrayal combines elements of charm, cruelty, and intelligence, making him a formidable antagonist for Brandon Routh’s Superman. In Superman Returns, Lex Luthor devises a plan to create a new landmass using stolen Kryptonian technology, threatening to destroy much of the United States. Kevin Spacey’s performance is often noted for its intensity and homage to Gene Hackman’s portrayal while adding a more menacing edge.
4. Jesse Eisenberg
Jesse Eisenberg portrayed Lex Luthor in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). He made his debut in the 2016 Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. His portrayal of the supervillain was a more contemporary and unconventional take on Lex Luthor. Rather than the older, calculating industrialist portrayed in previous live-action films, Eisenberg’s Luthor was reimagined as a young, eccentric tech billionaire. He had an erratic and sinister obsession with Superman.
Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor was a master manipulator, pulling strings behind the scenes to orchestrate a conflict between Batman (Ben Affleck) and Superman (Henry Cavill). Eisenberg’s Luthor was renowned for its chaotic energy, sharp intelligence, and psychological depth. These characteristics starkly contrasted the supervillain’s previous portrayals that leaned more on Luthor’s calm and controlled menace. Jesse Eisenberg reprises the character in an uncredited role in a post-credit scene in Justice League (2017) and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021).
5. Nicholas Hoult
With the dissolution of the DCEU in 2023, the upcoming 2025 Superman movie is scheduled as the first film in the DC Universe (DCU). With David Corenswet cast as Clark Kent/Superman, English actor Nicholas Hoult portrays Lex Luthor. Hoult’s casting as Luthor makes him the first non-American actor to portray Lex Luthor in a live-action film. He also becomes the fifth actor to play the supervillain and will portray Luthor with the character’s iconic baldness. The 2025 Superman movie is scheduled for release on July 11, 2025. If you enjoyed reading about these actors who portrayed Lex Luthor in a live-action film, check out every MCU movie where Hulk was featured.
