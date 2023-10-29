How ‘Letterkenny’ and ‘Shoresy’ Share the Brilliance of Jared Keeso

Letterkenny which first hit TV screens in 2016, paints a hilarious picture of a Canadian small-town life filled with interesting characters and iconic catchphrases. The show stars Jared Keeso, Michelle Mylett, and Dylan Playfair, among others. Not far behind, in 2021, its edgy-spinoff Shoresy followed and focused on a standout character from the original show, also played by Keeso. But that’s not where we can put a pause on Keeso’s brilliance.
As the creative brain behind both Letterkenny and Shoresy, he wears multiple hats. He’s the man you see on screen in Letterkenny, he’s the genius crafting the stories behind the scenes, and as Shoresy, he’s there, tossing in goofy and funny catchphrases, even when audiences can’t see his face. Interestingly, it’s only in the Shoresy, the show’s spin-off, that we truly get a full view of him. Now, let’s dig deeper into how Keeso’s unique portrayal of Canadian culture has transformed both shows into excellent sitcoms.
Why is ‘Letterkenny’ So Popular?
Letterkenny, which streams on Hulu, has surged in popularity due to its authentic portrayal of Canadian small-town life. It’s the razor-sharp wit, relatable character dynamics, and over-the-top humor of the show that makes it stand out. It’s almost like The Ranch’s Colt Bennett on a goof-spree. Letterkenny is loaded with both heartwarming and hilarious moments. The show also delves into cultural nuances, like hockey culture and rural quirks, making it both a cultural touchstone and a comedic gem. Only a few people know this but the show actually has its roots in the web series Letterkenny Problems — it’s a better TV adaptation of it.
How Does ‘Shoresy’ Relate to ‘Letterkenny?’
Shoresy is a spin-off of Letterkenny and focuses on a character of the same name. Remember the mysterious guy in Letterkenny who always chirped the hockey players, but we never really saw his face? That’s Shoresy. He was a fan favorite because of his hilarious and often cheeky comebacks.
In Shoresy, however, we get to dive deeper into his world, getting a closer look at his life and antics, with the bonus of finally seeing him in full view. It’s like taking a side character from Letterkenny and giving him the main stage. The funny thing is — this side character is the goofiest, becomes the lead, and puts together a team that’s as broken as him but they commit to never lose a match again.
Both ‘Letterkenny’ and ‘Shoresy’ Are Written by Jared Keeso Himself
Jared Keeso is the creative genius behind both these shows. Not only does he star in Shoresy and Letterkenny, but he also pens their stories and stamps them for the unique humor and character dynamics that fans have come to love. His writing brings to life the quirks and nuances of Canadian culture, while also delivering laugh-out-loud moments.
Jared Keeso’s Authentic Representation of Canadian Rural and Hockey Culture
Keeso’s portrayal of Canadian rural and hockey culture in both Letterkenny and Shoresy is true to its core. Keeso, with his personal experience as a hockey player, has stayed true to the traditions and unspoken codes, like the deep respect players show by not stepping on the team’s logo in the dressing room. Beyond this, Keeso has also captured the rivalries inherent in small-town hockey, the unique slang, and even the particularities of Canadian farm life.
Is There Going to Be a ‘Letterkenny’ Season 12?
Yes, there is going to be a Letterkenny season 12. While an official announcement hasn’t been made, the cast has already shared on Instagram that filming began in the autumn of 2022. Historically, seasons 8 through 11 premiered in Canada on Christmas Day, which leads to informed predictions suggesting that season 12 will likely debut on December 25, 2023, as well. However, as of now, the exact premiere date announcement is still pending.
What is the Plot of ‘Shoresy’ Season 2?
Shoresy season 2 will pick up things from the aftermath of the Sudbury Bulldogs’ defeat. Determined to bounce back, the series’ titular character, Shoresy, portrayed by the multi-talented Keeso, will gear up for another shot at victory. From the newly released trailer, we see Nat (played by Tasya Teles) checking on Shoresy’s well-being post-defeat, only for him to humorously admit he’s still high and reeling from the events. Shoresy season 2 debuted on Hulu on October 27, 2023, right before Halloween.