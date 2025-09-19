Jimmy Kimmel Finally Breaks Silence After “Offensive” Charlie Kirk Remarks Got His Show Suspended

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel stood firm when told to backtrack on remarks linking MAGA supporters to the slaying of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
According to multiple reports, Kimmel not only refused to apologize but also planned to escalate his criticisms of Donald Trump’s supporters.
That decision reportedly set off a firestorm, leading Disney to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely.
Jimmy Kimmel reportedly rejected calls to backtrack on his remarks
Kimmel was informed on Wednesday afternoon that his late-night show would be pulled from the air, a move relayed in a phone call from Disney executive Dana Walden, according to the New York Post.
Instead of backing down, the host reportedly told executives and affiliates that he had no intention of apologizing for his comments.
“Kimmel felt his remarks required no apologies,” a source told The Hollywood Reporter.
The late-night host reportedly insisted his words were misrepresented when he accused “the MAGA gang” of twisting narratives about the man indicted in Kirk’s killing.
During his Monday night broadcast, Kimmel said conservatives were “desperately” trying to paint the suspect as left-wing, which critics described as misleading and outright false.
Rather than soften his stance, Kimmel allegedly prepared to call out his detractors directly before the network decided to suspend the program.
Disney executives reportedly feared that if Kimmel doubled down, it could escalate the situation further.
Had Kimmel doubled down on his comments, the company would have been forced to make a more drastic decision than simply suspending the show.
Numerous netizens noted that Jimmy Kimmel seemed to have shot himself in the foot with his comments and his subsequent refusal to apologize.
“So there you have it. Kimmel did it to himself. Cost the entire staff of the show their jobs, over his own ego,” one commenter wrote.
“None of that’s anything to boast of. It only reveals Kimmel is a disgraceful dude lacking all honor, basic decency, and essential humanity. He’s both pitiful and disgusting,” wrote another.
“Even if Kimmel finally does agree to apologize so as to have his show return, you know it will be as insincere as all get out,” another commenter stated.
The fallout from Kimmel’s gaffe has been substantial
The fallout extended beyond Disney. Nexstar and Sinclair, two of the country’s largest owners of ABC affiliates, both pulled Kimmel’s show from their stations.
Sinclair went even further, demanding that the comedian issue a personal apology to Kirk’s family and make a donation to Turning Point USA before considering reinstatement.
“Until formal discussions are held with ABC regarding the network’s commitment to professionalism and accountability,” Sinclair noted, Kimmel’s program would remain off the air.
The controversy landed at a precarious moment for broadcasters. Nexstar is pursuing a $6.2 billion takeover of Tegna, a deal that requires approval from the Federal Communications Commission.
FCC chairman Brendan Carr, who condemned Kimmel’s comments as “some of the sickest conduct possible,” is already taking a hard line on whether programming serves the “public interest.”
That stance has seemingly rattled major networks, especially as they push billion-dollar mergers and licensing renewals, as noted in an NY Post report.
Telecom insiders warned that Kimmel’s words could jeopardize not only Nexstar’s deal but possibly also Disney’s efforts to secure approvals for ESPN’s NFL package.
As one industry lawyer put it, “Kimmel’s comments are noxious, but from a First Amendment standpoint, they would have been protected in the past. He’s a comedian, so how is he distorting the news unless you have a deal to be approved by the FCC?”
