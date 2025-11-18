Justin Bieber And Hailey Keep Up Cherished Family Tradition With Their “Miracle” Baby’s Name

The Biebers have a new reason to celebrate, and it’s more than just a baby—it’s about carrying on a family legacy.
The baby buzz officially took over the internet after Justin and Hailey Bieber announced the arrival of their baby boy on Friday, August 23.
The 30-year-old singer shared a close-up of his newborn son’s tiny foot, accompanied by the sweet caption, “WELCOME HOME.”
Justin Bieber, 30, and his wife Hailey, 27 announced the arrival of their newborn son on Friday, August 23
Image credits: Justin Bieber / Instagram
Proud mom Hailey, 27, re-shared the post on her Instagram Stories with a bear and blue heart emoji for an extra touch of love.
Continuing a cherished family tradition, the couple made sure to choose a name that honors their Bieber roots by sticking with the iconic “JB” initials.
The sentimental connection runs deep in Justin’s family—he himself shares the initials with his dad, Jeremy Bieber, and younger siblings Jazmyn and Jaxon. By passing this tradition down to their son, Justin and Hailey are keeping the Bieber legacy alive by naming their son—Jack Blues Bieber.
According to a source close to the couple, the new mom and baby Jack are “doing well” at home.
“They’re both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He’s adorable and doing well,” the source told People. “Hailey’s doing well, too.”
The source noted that the couple have been waiting for their little bundle of joy for a long time.
“The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for,” the source continued. “The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them.”
“Justin’s already a great dad,” the source added.
The pair, who first tied the knot in 2018, announced that they were expecting a baby in May this year.
Earlier thsi year, Hailey spoke about keeping her pregnancy a secret for the first six months. She also noted that maintaining her privacy came with its own challenges.
“I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time,” Mrs. Bieber told W Magazine in July. “I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff.”
“I probably could have hid it until the end,” she added. “But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”
“May God continue to bless our family,” Hailey’s father and actor Stephen Baldwin wrote in a tweet following the birth of his grandson while Justin’s father Jeremy Bieber tweeted, “Papa”
As the young couple enjoy the new chapter in their life, their loved ones also shared their joy over the arrival of little Jack.
Justin’s mother Pattie Mallette shared a tweet about her grandson’s birth and said, “CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!”
Hailey’s father and actor Stephen Baldwin re-shared Pattie’s tweet and said, “Amen. Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family.”
