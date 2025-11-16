The Best 65 Wildlife Photos Revealed In The 2022 Wildart Photographer Of The Year Contest

“Nature and wildlife photography has the power to change lives for the better, not only by making the wonder of nature accessible to so many, but by improving awareness of conservation issues across the globe,” says Rob Read, the founder of WildArt Photographer of the Year contest. The contest has 10 categories as well as 10 monthly rounds and is a great platform for talented photographers to get recognition for their work.

Scroll down to see this year’s best photographs and don’t forget to check out our post about last year’s contest too.

#1

Photo by Daniel D’Auria

#2

Photo by Laszlo Maraczi

#3

Photo by Ponlawat Thaipinnarong

#4

Photo by Thorsten Hanewald

#5

Photo by Amish Chhagan

#6

Photo by Khurram Khan

#7

Photo by Fred von Winckelmann

#8

Photo by Daniel D’Auria

#9

Photo by Amy Marques

#10

Photo by Sue Dougherty

#11

Photo by Radim Hlaváč

#12

Photo by Vicki Jauron

#13

Photo by Annamaria Gremmo

#14

Photo by Conrad Dickinson

#15

Photo by Ben Pulletz

#16

Photo by Artur Stankiewicz

#17

Photo by Yaron Schmid

#18

Photo by Rick Beldegreen

#19

Photo by Michele Cabria

#20

Photo by Mostahfiz Gani

#21

Photo by Michal Dobes

#22

Photo by Donna Feledichuk

#23

Photo by Csaba Daróczi

#24

Photo by Krisztina Szakolczai

#25

Photo by Andrew Fusek-Peters

#26

Photo by Donna Feledichuk

#27

Photo by Wanchanok Suvarnakara

#28

Photo by Bernhard Schubert

#29

Photo by Kai Kolodziej

#30

Photo by Łukasz Jabłoński

#31

Photo by Tim Hopwood

#32

Photo by Andorn Meesreedee

#33

Photo by Martina Novotna

#34

Photo by Willem Kruger

#35

Photo by Michael Fahey

#36

Photo by Vicki Santello

#37

Photo by Vanessa Mignon

#38

Photo by Sean Chinn

#39

Photo by Vanessa Mignon

#40

Photo by Mary Anne Karren

#41

Photo by Khurram Khan

#42

Photo by Łukasz Jabłoński

#43

Photo by Khaldoon Aldway

#44

Photo by Ervin Horesnyík

#45

Photo by Ervin Horesnyík

#46

Photo by Fred von Winckelmann

#47

Photo by Joachim Raff

#48

Photo by Rosie Jackson

#49

Photo by Jon Dunn

#50

Photo by Jason Gilbody

#51

Photo by Tim Crabb

#52

Photo by Mary Michael Patterson

#53

Photo by Jonathan Webb

#54

Photo by Irma Szabó

#55

Photo by Tibor Litauszki

#56

Photo by Sean Chinn

#57

Photo by Juraj Bencik

#58

Photo by Felix Belloin

#59

Photo by Alyce Bender

#60

Photo by Diana Andersen

#61

Photo by Photo by Tim Crabb

#62

Photo by Donna Feledichuk

#63

Photo by Ervin Horesnyík

#64

Photo by Nigel Kingston

#65

Photo by Willem Kruger

