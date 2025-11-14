Hey Pandas, What Is The Kindest Text You Have Ever Received? (Closed)

I know you cant post pics. Just post what it said!
My friend once texted me: “I hope you never ever stub your toe
The kindest text if received is when my friend was gonna move, but he then said SYKE! And he told me I was a truly great friend because when he told me I was crying! And he told me how much I meant to him.
I’m kinda scared of natural disasters and weather, so talk of earthquakes and thunderstorms scare me. Anyways, one night it was pouring really hard and the wind was howling. I was terrified that it would knock down one of the big trees in our backyard or something. My best friend texted me out of the blue at midnight saying “You don’t need to worry about the rain. It’s ok, the clouds just get too heavy and now they’re peeing.” I’m telling you I CRIED when I read that. It makes me feel so loved whenever I read it
My best friend sends me a lot of encouraging praise. She’s kind of the only one, but she really appreciates it when I bake for her.
so my friend DMd me on twitter : you are my favorite content creator on this platform, and georgenotfound is on this platform
My bff sent me a message at 7 in the morning how much I meant to her, and if I we’re murdered, she would be in jail for murdering whoever murdered me. She said she just copied and pasted it for me, but its the thought that counts ig.
