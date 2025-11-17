30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Nowadays, it’s hard not to spend time on the internet. We go online to read the news, keep up with our friends and family members, find entertainment and to understand the latest trends. But if you catch yourself speaking in more meme and TikTok references than coherent sentences, it might be time to log off and get some fresh air.
Being chronically online is a sneaky illness that creeps up on us when we least expect it, but thankfully, there is a cure: spending time offline. Below, Bored Panda has gathered some of the most facepalm worthy posts from folks who could certainly be diagnosed as chronically online to serve as a warning sign that it's never too late to go outside and touch some grass. Keep reading to remember to log off social media before this insidious illness gets to you too!
#1 Chronically Online Suicide
#2 Touch Grass
#3 This Woman Who Thinks The Sky Is A Tiktok Background
#4 It Was All A Conspiracy To Make Gamers Touch Grass
#5 Vegan Lions
#6 Chronically Online Vampire Girl
#7 The Twitter Immigration Is Real!
#8 Wtf
#9 Blue Checks Need To Touch Grass
#10 This Person Who Made A Sweeping Generalization About Men Who Don’t Like Cats
#11 Stop Touching Grass
#12 This Can’t Be Real
#13 This Is So Chronically Online
#14 Hey Guys Don’t Go To The Beach Or You’re Promoting Global Warming😡😡
#15 Oh My Godddd
#16 Touching Grass Makes You A Fascist
#17 Thought This Belonged Here
#18 Aye, Fair Enough
#19 This Kid Who Thinks An Internet Urban Legend Is Reality
#20 Classic Tiktok
#21 This Person Who’s Having Nightmares About Getting Canceled For Spilling Juice
#22 When Chronically Online Kids Think Gender Is So Cool And Fun And Quirky
#23 Oof
#24 Women Shames People For Wanting To Prevent Stis And Underage Pregnancy…under A Post About Hoe Obesity Prevention Is “Eugenics”
#25 Found This Screenshot On Instagram. Man Needs To Stop Listening To Podcasts 😭
#26 I Can’t With This S**t
#27 This Is The One
#28 Saw This While Scrolling
#29 😭😭😭
#30 Mysterious, Tormented Fictional Characters = Autistic?
