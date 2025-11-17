30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

by

Nowadays, it’s hard not to spend time on the internet. We go online to read the news, keep up with our friends and family members, find entertainment and to understand the latest trends. But if you catch yourself speaking in more meme and TikTok references than coherent sentences, it might be time to log off and get some fresh air.

Being chronically online is a sneaky illness that creeps up on us when we least expect it, but thankfully, there is a cure: spending time offline. Below, Bored Panda has gathered some of the most facepalm worthy posts from folks who could certainly be diagnosed as chronically online to serve as a warning sign that it’s never too late to go outside and touch some grass. Keep reading to find a conversation with Eric Simons of the Chronically Online podcast, and remember to log off social media before this insidious illness gets to you too!

#1 Chronically Online Suicide

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: ryanobes

#2 Touch Grass

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: ria_rokz

#3 This Woman Who Thinks The Sky Is A Tiktok Background

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: torphor

#4 It Was All A Conspiracy To Make Gamers Touch Grass

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: AltHistCody

#5 Vegan Lions

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: duckdonutswhore

#6 Chronically Online Vampire Girl

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: smithwill6000

#7 The Twitter Immigration Is Real!

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: KingConq

#8 Wtf

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: Bright_Ideal_9472

#9 Blue Checks Need To Touch Grass

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: AldoButtazzoni

#10 This Person Who Made A Sweeping Generalization About Men Who Don’t Like Cats

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: RaihanHA

#11 Stop Touching Grass

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: kevinowdziej

#12 This Can’t Be Real

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: reddit.com

#13 This Is So Chronically Online

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: djbaskin

#14 Hey Guys Don’t Go To The Beach Or You’re Promoting Global Warming😡😡

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: psychosparrow1

#15 Oh My Godddd

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: scary-white

#16 Touching Grass Makes You A Fascist

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: TheTemporaryZiggy

#17 Thought This Belonged Here

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: asprigofasphodel

#18 Aye, Fair Enough

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: ilikemysprite

#19 This Kid Who Thinks An Internet Urban Legend Is Reality

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: hankgreen

#20 Classic Tiktok

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: Accomplished_Catch44

#21 This Person Who’s Having Nightmares About Getting Canceled For Spilling Juice

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: SineceraTea

#22 When Chronically Online Kids Think Gender Is So Cool And Fun And Quirky

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: Amypha

#23 Oof

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: SharkSlayer06

#24 Women Shames People For Wanting To Prevent Stis And Underage Pregnancy…under A Post About Hoe Obesity Prevention Is “Eugenics”

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: Jmh1881

#25 Found This Screenshot On Instagram. Man Needs To Stop Listening To Podcasts 😭

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: Minute_Ad_1494

#26 I Can’t With This S**t

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: Fun_Set_6726

#27 This Is The One

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Saw This While Scrolling

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: sky616

#29 😭😭😭

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: 29Bullets

#30 Mysterious, Tormented Fictional Characters = Autistic?

30 Times People Showed They Have Lost Touch With Reality

Image source: SandVaseline1586

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
