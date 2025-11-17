Here Is My Art Series Re-Imagining Characters From Alice In Wonderland

Hi guys, I’m Talis, and this is my second time posting my artwork here. This time, it’s a digital art series done in Procreate showing my versions of the classic Alice in Wonderland characters.

I am a Russian-born artist living in the US, a Navy veteran, and a horror/dark artist. If you like my work, feel free to check out my Instagram. My commissions are currently open and I love to network with other artists!

#1

Procreate digital painting

#2

Procreate digital painting

#3

Procreate digital painting

#4

Procreate digital painting

#5

Procreate digital painting

#6

Procreate digital painting

#7

Procreate digital painting

Patrick Penrose
