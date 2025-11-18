Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (23 New Pics)

Valérie Minelli, better known as Mrs. Frollein, is a comic artist from Luxembourg who has won the hearts of many with her sweet and simple comics. Valérie has been drawing relatable doodles inspired by her everyday life and relationship with her boyfriend. Her goal? To make people smile and bring a little warmth to their day. Although Valérie describes herself as a bit rough around the edges, her comics are nothing but wholesome, leaving readers with that cozy, fuzzy feeling.

With over 475K followers on Instagram, Mrs. Frollein has become a favorite for anyone who enjoys light-hearted, yet meaningful comics. Valérie’s style is simple, often drawing on her iPad with Procreate, but she manages to capture deep emotions with just a few dots and lines. Scroll down to see her latest creations!

More info: Instagram | mrsfrollein.de | Facebook | patreon.com | ko-fi.com

#1

Image source: mrs.frollein

#2

Image source: mrs.frollein

#3

Image source: mrs.frollein

#4

Image source: mrs.frollein

#5

Image source: mrs.frollein

#6

Image source: mrs.frollein

#7

Image source: mrs.frollein

#8

Image source: mrs.frollein

#9

Image source: mrs.frollein

#10

Image source: mrs.frollein

#11

Image source: mrs.frollein

#12

Image source: mrs.frollein

#13

Image source: mrs.frollein

#14

Image source: mrs.frollein

#15

Image source: mrs.frollein

#16

Image source: mrs.frollein

#17

Image source: mrs.frollein

#18

Image source: mrs.frollein

#19

Image source: mrs.frollein

#20

Image source: mrs.frollein

#21

Image source: mrs.frollein

#22

Image source: mrs.frollein

#23

Image source: mrs.frollein

Patrick Penrose
