Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Needs To Be Considered Illegal? (Closed)

I’m making a new post again, but I am bored. So, I want to hear your opinions on what needs to be illegal. I don’t want to see drug dealing or inappropriate responses (I.e. literally asking for nudes), but I’m fine with everything else. So, what should be illegal?
I’ll probably get hate for this
Tobacco cigarettes. There is absolutely no health benefits, no good reason cigarettes exist. I could go on a tangent, but I’m sure we’ve all heard everything I could say about them.
TikTok. Darn app stole my friends!
Guns
Recording and posting every freaking thing on social media.
There’s someone dying on the road and is in need for help, but people choose to record it. There’s a child getting bullied, and the other idiots in the school start recording it and sharing it all over WhatsApp, Snapchat etc. There are two people fighting on the road, you go live on Instagram. Someone goes online to find that there are photos and videos of them posted without consent.
This should be illegal!
I think that child marriage should be illegal. That, and entitled Karens.
Spam phone calls. I got 22 in 3 days this week. It’s ridiculous.
villainizing sex workers. I said it once, and ill say it again. Some of the bravest people ever.
A controversial one but i think piercing baby and toddlers ears should be illegal. It’s basically maiming your child for cosmetic reasons and at that age they can’t decide for themselves.
won’t go into detail but a group of people started mocking and videoing a bunch of police officers who were injured yet didn’t serve much jailtime because no laws had been enforced on such crime (unless you were directly involved in the incident)
basically, it should be illegal to video others physical suffering for the purpose of comedy
Placing medical bills in to collections then suing people for said bills
recording giving a homeless person or person in need food or money. it’s honestly selfish to do so, you already get the good feelings when helping someone, recording is just for views and clout. also, putting animals in danger and “helping them” for videos and views
Trump
Using the word Nazi as a descriptive word of someone that’s extremely particular, like “grammar Nazi”. Most of us have grandparents that actually fought, killed, or were killed by literal Nazis and it feels wrong to use that word so liberally in our sentences.
unregulated CEO remuneration
Executive salaries should be a defined percentage of the minimum wage earner in the same company. Maybe 1/100th of the CEO’s remuneration?
That way if they get a raise the lowest paid workers do too benefit.
Ik cyber bullying is illegal but it has to be taken care of better. A lot of such cases get passed on like nothing. Being a subject to it twice, I know the feeling.
hating someone cause thier religion.
A few things I find kind of nonsensical, although these would be impossible to be made illegal, since if there are human beings existing there will be jerks and criminals.
1. Sexism and just general nonsense. And plus, women want EQUAL treatment with men, not HIGHER treatment of men. So I disagree with feminists just as the same as thinking-women-are-inferior stupid men, even if I’m biologically female. But it’s proving impossible since the working society, bluntly, dislikes women. People, it’s just a gender. If you treat a person by their gender and not as an unique human being, you are an a******e and you deserve to have a better education.
2. Racism. Why? Just why? As an Asian student I’ve been getting a lot of downright ridiculous stuff like delusional people saying I don’t get to exist and I should burn in hell. Tempting, but no thanks. I understand it’s YOUR country and stuff, but guess what I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m completely harmless. I’m just a freaking student who would always be the one being picked on. And people who judge people by skin color, accents and cultural differences to themselves, you STILL deserve a better education.
3. Arrogance and general rudeness, inconsiderate speaking, tactless remarks and stuff. It’s just some stuff everyone dislikes. It’s impossible to ban but still. And also it’s so RUDE to say ‘I didn’t mean it, why are you so sensitive’ to friends/partner. If you’ve been tactless and said rude or hurtful things ONCE it’s okay, everyone makes mistakes. But THAT doesn’t mean a friends’ dignity is to be STOMPED on. I don’t know if I’m the only one who seems to be a toxic friend magnet, but if a loved one ( be it friends, BFFs or family )constantly belittles you, you need to be careful around them and don’t harm yourself further. This is long. But there’s a freaking reason I nearly got depression.
Fascism
Racism. Not just when it comes to jobs or housing but any public form of racism should be punishable in some way, even if we start with just a fine and re-education for first time offenders.
This is controversial, but any law based on religion. I have nothing against religion per se, but there are too many for any one of them to be making the laws for everyone.
Peeing in a bush out in public. Like please, at least try to find a public bathroom or maybe a cornered off area to to your business, but not in the bush in front of everyone.
having more then twelve items in an express lane at the grocery store. should be one day of jail for every extra item.
Working for more than four days a week! We need to re think this job situation.
smoking/drinking during pregnancy!
My sister.
Walking out into a street without looking both ways first, because pedestrians have the right of way. Everyone in the US who’s been killed by a car also had the right of way. Take responsibility for your own life and show some respect when crossing.
driving cars at age 16. a lot of ppl dies each year due to it.
How about hiding the posts and restricting the postings of down voted people? The poster asked a question, we are answering. Or do our answers have to be popular or PC? Is that it? Ask me a question but only allow me to answer a certain way? For a forum that seems to be anti fascist, there seems to be a bit or fascist tendencies being practiced.
Fillers, botox and any kind of plastic surgery before age 21 and not until cleared by a psychiatrist.
Central banks, pretty well everywhere, using interest rates to control their economies. Overwhelmingly, it’s the poor who foot the bill for this fiscal ‘management’.
The whole gambling industry. Massive profits (and taxes) made from exploiting the weakness of so many people. In Australia every few months it’s revealed that some casino operator has been helping launder criminal money. None lose their licence, promising to self-regulate better and make cultural changes. BS!
Guns.
Pineapple on Pizza
Don’t ask me why
That’s just illegal
It’s not about me being a half Italian anymore
This is a serious Topic
Pouring your milk before cereal!! A true crime punishable by DEATH! jkjk
I think it should be illegal for bicyclists to be able to do whatever they want. Where I live, they refuse to use the lovely, well kept bike trail, instead using the tiny 2 lane road that is 10 feet away, and not using the bike lane on roads that do have marked lanes. They also blast through every stop sign on the trail (it’s too difficult to stop & start again, they say) and half of the time ignore other traffic laws.
scalping
Discriminating against people because of “your religion”
Influencers, outlaw them now, we don’t need any more dumb people in the world, and these influencers are creating a generation of future stupid adults.
Creepy old people who think it’s okay to mess with young kids. Especially when they are related.
Most social media
A gym that plays loud music to motivate the members. The world has their own headphones now, we do not need the personal trainer playing “DJ” on our behalf
A$$holez. Being a lying, manipulative POS is not illegal. It should be.
Scamming senior citizens
Voting against the legalisation of marijuana. I live in Australia..!!! .. and the government wants monies..they get monies from beer and smokes and gambling, generally f*****g each other so they can make monies and concerning themselves with the welfare of others or the planet because they are selfish f***s who don’t care
Standing in the middle of a hallway, walkway, aisle, etc blocking it for people who are actually using it for is purpose.
I legit cannot stand people who stop in the middle of a walkway and have a conversation ornchecking their phone….MOVE TO THE SIDE YOU SELF ENTITLED IDIOT….its my biggest pet peeve in the world
Communism and Marxism. More people were killed and enslaved under those ideologies than under the Rebel flag and Nazism combined.
Abortions.
👍 simple
Ordering for more than 2 people in a drive-thru.
Abortion.
