“Just Here To Shame Clothes”: 30 Bizarre Fashion Fails That Ended Up On This Group

by

The cutting-edge fashion might be a bit too sharp for most of us. Yes, it’s in vogue, according to some arcane authority, but the items that sometimes end up out there seem so unusual that they seem like they could be a practical joke. But no, this is “just fashion” and we evidently don’t understand it. 

The “It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty” Facebook group gathers and shares the most bizarre, hilarious, and downright confusing fashion items. So scroll through, prepare your eyes, and be sure to upvote your favorites, however, you choose to define that, and be sure to comment your thoughts below. 

More info: Facebook

#1 Not Sure If I Can Post Memes (Delete If Not Allowed), But Excuse Me?!

Image source: Natasha Seila

#2 Weird Fashion

Image source: Noah Henry

#3 Shein Your Days Are Numbered

Image source: Fresh Trendz

#4 It’s Swimwear Season

Image source: Christy Wyrtzen

#5 I’ll Just Leave This Beauty Right Here

Image source: Regeene Ho

#6 Weird Fashion

Image source: anon

#7 Love It

Image source: Cyrielle Viany

#8 I Found This Amusing Because It’s Listed As Festival Ware, I Wouldn’t Be Going With My Anxiety

Image source: Christy Wyrtzen

#9 What The

Image source: Phoebe Joan

#10 The Look On The Models Face

Image source: Christy Wyrtzen

#11 Weird Fashion

Image source: Deliah Poore

#12 These Seem Entirely Practical

Image source: Rachael Blake

#13 Sheinsanity

Image source: Crystal Collins

#14 Not Sure What To Say About This One Lol

Image source: Jeanine Wilson

#15 Ummmm What?? Who Could Wear This And Not Show Everyone Their 😺??

Image source: Stephanie Martin

#16 Someone Posted These In Another Group And I Immediately Thought Of Here, Cos What?

Image source: Molly Ford

#17 For When You Can’t Decide Where You’re Going Today!

Image source: Heidi Aden

#18 I Honestly Don’t Even Know What To Say…

Image source: Alexandra Karnuth

#19 Found Another Interesting One

Image source: Christy Wyrtzen

#20 I Am Absolutely Crying

Image source: Haussy Kira

#21 Moo

Image source: Christy Wyrtzen

#22 I Hope The Rings Don’t Break

Image source: Lisa-Marie Clarkson

#23 For Only $47! What A Steal

Image source: Tammy Russell

#24 I Was Just Looking For Pink Boots

Image source: Savannah Paytash

#25 While I Was Looking At Suit Combinations For A Friend’s Wedding

Image source: Liz DUlisse

#26 Who Tf Can Even Wear These?? Someone With Hooves For Feet?? My Lord

Image source: Stephanie Martin

#27 I Would Wear These Every Day

Image source: Finn Rollins

#28 Diaper Thong 10/10

Image source: Candice Dawkins

#29 Shein Does Not Disappoint

Image source: Christy Wyrtzen

#30 Help

Image source: Shauna Knight

