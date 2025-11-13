19 Hilarious Reactions To Kylie Jenner Becoming The Youngest ‘Self-Made’ Billionaire

Kylie Jenner may have lost her best friend Jordan Woods amid the Tristan-Khloe scandal but don’t feel too sorry for her – as Forbes just named her as the youngest ‘self-made’ billionaire in history. The announcement that crowned her the queen of the Forbes list was hardly a shock as last year she was put on the cover of their “America’s Women Billionaires” issue. However, not everyone was excited to hear about this mogul mom breaking the glass ceiling, because well as a member of the uber-wealthy Kardashian-Jenner clan and its family businesses – becoming the youngest billionaire was more of a roll down convertible than a glass ceiling. Just like they did last year people are sharing their funny comments to the accomplishment and, unlike her lipsticks, they are priceless.
Forbes Magazine just named make-up and fashion mogul Kylie Jenner the youngest ‘self-made’ billionaire ever
At only 21-years-old she has built up her brand Kylie Cosmetics into an empire. There was lip-kit mania over her signature product that became a must-have for every make-up junkie out there. At first, the lip-kits were only available for sale online or at pop-up shops that people were willing to sleep outside for access to. Her money mile-stone came last November when she signed an exclusive distribution deal with make-up retailer Ulta for over 1,000 of their stores. Following the deal, Kylie Cosmetics jumped up a 9% revenue. Forbes estimates the company is worth at least $900 million. And that, kids, what makes her one of the incredibly rich people.
Image credits: Forbes
When you combine her cosmetics with her other business ventures the magazine reports that there is no question this famous person is worth an estimated $1 billion dollars – pushing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg out of the spot of the youngest-ever self-made billionaire. Well a spade is a spade and a billionaire is a billionaire, but people everywhere feel uneasy with the term ‘self-made.’ If you have been keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenners or even give them a quick google you will know that this might not be an accurate term and it is actually more in the lines of being privileged right from the start.
Dictionary.com took it upon themselves to challenge the term ‘self-made’
Image credits: Dictionary.com
Other people agreed with the tweet and shared their opinions
Image credits: Collegehumor
Image credits: F_Edits
Image credits: Krift_Dig
Image credits: NerdPyle
Image credits: LP_Snowflame
Image credits: bower_birdy
Image credits: RenoHatesMe
Image credits: Chanel617SN
Image credits: LukeBarnett
Image credits: BDeegs
Image credits: doug_jf1
Image credits: Skyform
Not everyone hated on the young businesswoman and tried to give her at least some credit for her achievement
Image credits: OziomaPM
Image credits: Pouyalilpou
Follow Us