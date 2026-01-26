Guy Joins A $1.2k “Men’s Group,” Wife Smells Cult And Loses It As He Wants Her To “Submit” To Him

The language of self-improvement is everywhere. We’re all trying to “level up” and “become the best version of ourselves.” It sounds positive, inspiring even. But sometimes, behind the motivational slogans and promises of a better life, something much more controlling is lurking.
This toxic positivity often comes with its own bizarre, cult-like dictionary. For one woman, her husband’s new vocabulary was full of phrases like “protect the mission” and “your wife is a test.” This was the first sign that his self-improvement mission was a thinly veiled indoctrination attempt.
More info: Reddit
Cult behavior takes on many shapes, but most often it comes creeping in disguised as ‘self-improvement’
A woman’s husband joined a men’s group that slowly consumed his life and changed his personality
He started using bizarre, scripted phrases like ‘your wife is a test’ and spent $1,200 on a secret ‘activation’
The final straw came when he wanted to take their 10-year-old son to a ‘youth circle’ to add ‘controlled pressure’
She refused and threatened divorce, leading her mother-in-law to text her that she needed to ‘submit’
A woman’s stable, 11-year marriage recently took a sharp turn into a cult-like nightmare. It started innocently enough when her husband joined a men’s “community” that was supposedly about “discipline.” She initially dismissed it as a midlife crisis, quipping that it was “cheaper than a sports car.” But it quickly became clear that this was not a harmless hobby…
The group quickly consumed his life. He was attending meetings three nights a week, spending weekends at “intensives,” and constantly pacing the living room on group calls. He began speaking in a strange, scripted language, using phrases like “protect the mission” and “your wife is a test.” He even spent $1,200 from a joint account on a secret “activation,” insisting that “real men don’t ask for permission.”
The final straw came when he announced he wanted to take their 10-year-old son to a “youth circle” to learn “values” from “strong men.” This was to put the boy through “a little controlled pressure so boys become men.” His wife’s skin crawled at the phrase, and even more when he tried to manipulate their son. The boy’s perfect, innocent reply was simply that he just wanted to play Minecraft.
Having shut down that conversation, the wife laid down a firm boundary: if he takes their son to that group behind her back, she will leave. Instead of respecting her position, he got cold and immediately ran to his mother, who then texted her DIL that she needed to “submit” and stop being “controlling.” The woman is being painted as a paranoid villain for trying to protect her child from her husband’s creepy new “brothers.”
It looks like his community is a group from the “manosphere,” a dangerous and growing online network. It is a collection of websites, forums, and social media groups that promote misogyny, anti-feminist beliefs, and hostility toward women. The scripted, cult-like phrases he uses are classic examples of the in-group terminology used to indoctrinate members and reinforce a toxic, hypermasculine worldview.
These groups often function like a “toxic cult,” as described in Monica Selo’s analysis, by preying on men’s insecurities and promising self-improvement through “discipline” and “accountability.” They then systematically isolate members from their existing support systems, just as this group has done by labeling the wife and her family as “low frequency people.”
The $1,200 “activation fee” is another common cult-like tactic, creating a financial buy-in that makes it harder for members to question the group’s authority. Thus, the wife’s fear for her son is not “paranoid” at all. As warned in the Herald Sun, these hypermasculinity cults put both men and women in danger by promoting a rigid, emotionally stunted, and often aggressive version of manhood.
The idea of putting a 10-year-old through “controlled pressure so boys become men” is a direct attempt to indoctrinate a child into this harmful ideology. Her decision to draw a hard line is anything BUT overreacting, especially considering her MIL has already been tainted by this mentality. Run, girl, run!
Do you think she is overreacting, or is this a parade of red flags we have seen one too many times? Share your thoughts below!
The internet validated her fears, identifying the group as a dangerous, cult-like community, and urged her to run
