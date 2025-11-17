Hey Pandas, What Is A Physical Or Emotional Trait That You Find Attractive, But No One Else Seems To Understand? (Closed)

What trait do you find attractive?
Thin lips on women, the current trend is “the fuller the better” but I find thinner ones cute.
People who are nice to little kids
White/grey hair, its really pretty
Kindness, do i need explain more?
Salt’n pepper hair on a guy….
Most women my age ( 40+ ) still seem to expect a ( 40+ ) man to dye his hair to cover up the grey, but I find it sexy :)
Being optimistic. People like me who see the better in the world always make me smile:)
If they don’t feel the need to look hot
If they don’t use a lot of make up, I love that on a woman. The more natural the better.
