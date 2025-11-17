Hey Pandas, What Is A Physical Or Emotional Trait That You Find Attractive, But No One Else Seems To Understand? (Closed)

by

What trait do you find attractive? 

#1

Thin lips on women, the current trend is “the fuller the better” but I find thinner ones cute.

#2

People who are nice to little kids

#3

White/grey hair, its really pretty

Kindness, do i need explain more?

#4

Salt’n pepper hair on a guy….
Most women my age ( 40+ ) still seem to expect a ( 40+ ) man to dye his hair to cover up the grey, but I find it sexy :)

#5

Being optimistic. People like me who see the better in the world always make me smile:)

#6

If they don’t feel the need to look hot

#7

If they don’t use a lot of make up, I love that on a woman. The more natural the better.

