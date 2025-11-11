The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

by

One chip, two chip, three chips… Aaand, poof, the whole pack is gone! Hopefully, this not only happens to me but also to those, who have opened this post, too.

I love potato chips, there’s no lie, so one of my greatest dreams is to try all the possible flavors out there. This dream will probably never come true, as there are thousands or millions of different flavors to choose from, so I decided to make a collection of the most unusual flavors of my favorite savory snack.

I always try to buy a bag of baked potato chips that look exotic to me wherever I go. According to the internet, however, all the most exciting potato chip flavors can be found in Asia and America. Here are the most unusual potato chip flavors I could see!

P.S. Some of the flavors that are strange to me (like the chocolate covered potato chips), might be totally O.K. to you – different strokes for different folks!

#1 Milk Chocolate

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: Brand Eating

#2 Creamy Garlic Caesar Flavor

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: The Food Junk

#3 Borsch (beetroot Soup) Flavor

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: The Travelling Trini

#4 Pigs In Blankets Flavor

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: Reddit

#5 Grilled Cheese & Ketchup Sandwich Flavor

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: The Food Junk

#6 Bacon Mac & Cheese Flavor

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: The Tampa Tribune

#7 Wasabi Ginger Flavor

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: SA_Steve

#8 Butter Garlic Scallop Flavor

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: applewagon

#9 Cinnamon & Sugar, White Chocolate Peppermint

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: Kelley

#10 Brie Flavor

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: WW For Life

#11 Mint Mischief Flavor

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: Anna

#12 Cinnamon Bun Flavor

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: Sean's Adventures in Flavor Town

#13 Pickles Flavour (romania)

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

#14 Chicken & Waffles Flavor

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: ramenatoror

#15 Octopus Flavor

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: Bob Canada

#16 Shaworma Cu De Toate

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

#17 Cappuccino Flavor

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: The Tampa Tribune

#18 Ham,cream Cheese & Herbs Flavor

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: forum.viva.nl

#19 Blueberry Flavor

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: SeattleFlyerGuy

#20 Avocado Salad Flavor

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: Creamy Steaks

#21 Cheeseburger Chips (romania)

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

#22 Ghost Pepper

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

#23 Crispy Duck & Hoisin/builder’s Breakfast/onion Bhaji/fish & Chips/cajun Squirrel/chilli & Choc

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: flickr.com

#24 Chips With Grilled Minced Meat Rolls (romania)

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

#25 Whisky & Haggis

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: mackiescrisps.co.uk

#26 Red Caviar (Fish Eggs) Flavor

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: Zapadnik

#27 Maple Moose Flavor

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: The Food Junk

#28 Pepsi Flavor

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: philly.barstoolsports.com

#29 Mediterranean Lays, Chilean Style.

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

#30 Salmon Sushi Flavour

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

#31 Kebab And Onion Flavour From Lithuania

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

#32 Tandoori Barbeque

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: presidentschoice.ca

#33 Baked Bacon Cheese With Seaweed Flavor

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: yummly

#34 Salami Flavor

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

#35 Honey Barbecue

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

#36 Shaorma Flavoured Chips From Romania

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

#37 Irnk: Japanese Chocolate Chips…

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

#38 Banana And Peas Chips

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: China

#39 Cucumber Flavor

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: lostonthemekong.com

#40 Lemon Tea Flavor

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: Global Partners MBA

#41 Mint Choc, Sweet Cinnamon

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: Alexander Braun

#42 German Sausage Flavour

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

#43 Currywurst Style

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

#44 Buffalo Wings & Blue Cheese

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: presidentschoice.ca

#45 General Tao Chicken

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: presidentschoice.ca

#46 Canadian Burger

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: presidentschoice.ca

#47 Moroccan Spice

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: presidentschoice.ca

#48 Who Likes Salsaaaaaaaaa

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: gallaryhip

#49 Onion & Sour Cream

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

#50 “cheddar”

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

#51 French – Kebab Chips

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

#52 Kiwi Flavor

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

#53 Spicy Chicken Lemon In Thailand

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

#54 Raw Ham.

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: facebook.com

#55 Roasted Chicken Chips (france)

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

#56 Pizza Flavour

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: presidentschoice.ca

#57 Jamaican Jerk Chicken

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: presidentschoice.ca

#58 Ballpark Hot Dog

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: presidentschoice.ca

#59 Lays Chilli Limon (india)

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

#60 Roasted Chicken Flavor – France

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

#61 Hot & Sour Fish Soup Flavor

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: taringa

#62 Seaweed Flavor

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: applewagon

#63 Italian Red Meat Flavor

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: Positivemed

#64 Chutney Flavoured

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: simba.co.za

#65 Vegimite Flavour

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

#66 Sweet Chilli Pepper, Pure Paprika

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

#67 Cheeseburger Flavor – France

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

#68 Polish Chips – Half Italian Wine With Herbs And Half American Grilled Chicken

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: testujemyjedzenie.pl

#69 Lemon & Sesame, Blueberry & Hazelnut

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: gluttonanonymous.blogspot.com

#70 Licorice Exstra Crispy Chips

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

#71 Strawberry Flavor

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: TheoHuxtable

#72 Walkie Talkie Chicken | Vetkoek & Polony | Masala Steak Gatsby | Snoek & Atchar

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Image source: simba.co.za

#73 Chips With Liquorice

The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Big Brother 12 Final HOH Competition Part 1 Recap
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2010
Kellyanne Conway Gets Compared To Iron Maiden Mascot “Eddie”
3 min read
Feb, 11, 2017
Woman Goes To Gala With Client As His ‘Date’, Leaves Husband Questioning Everything
3 min read
Oct, 9, 2025
Everything We Know About Wednesday Season 2
3 min read
Jul, 4, 2023
The Obama and Biden Animated Series Just Might Happen
3 min read
Sep, 3, 2017
A New York Undercover Reboot Is Happening at Peacock
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.