The Most Unusual Potato Chip Flavors From Around The World

One chip, two chip, three chips… Aaand, poof, the whole pack is gone! Hopefully, this not only happens to me but also to those, who have opened this post, too.
I love potato chips, there’s no lie, so one of my greatest dreams is to try all the possible flavors out there. This dream will probably never come true, as there are thousands or millions of different flavors to choose from, so I decided to make a collection of the most unusual flavors of my favorite savory snack.
I always try to buy a bag of baked potato chips that look exotic to me wherever I go. According to the internet, however, all the most exciting potato chip flavors can be found in Asia and America. Here are the most unusual potato chip flavors I could see!
P.S. Some of the flavors that are strange to me (like the chocolate covered potato chips), might be totally O.K. to you – different strokes for different folks!
#1 Milk Chocolate
Image source: Brand Eating
#2 Creamy Garlic Caesar Flavor
Image source: The Food Junk
#3 Borsch (beetroot Soup) Flavor
Image source: The Travelling Trini
#4 Pigs In Blankets Flavor
Image source: Reddit
#5 Grilled Cheese & Ketchup Sandwich Flavor
Image source: The Food Junk
#6 Bacon Mac & Cheese Flavor
Image source: The Tampa Tribune
#7 Wasabi Ginger Flavor
Image source: SA_Steve
#8 Butter Garlic Scallop Flavor
Image source: applewagon
#9 Cinnamon & Sugar, White Chocolate Peppermint
Image source: Kelley
#10 Brie Flavor
Image source: WW For Life
#11 Mint Mischief Flavor
Image source: Anna
#12 Cinnamon Bun Flavor
Image source: Sean's Adventures in Flavor Town
#13 Pickles Flavour (romania)
#14 Chicken & Waffles Flavor
Image source: ramenatoror
#15 Octopus Flavor
Image source: Bob Canada
#16 Shaworma Cu De Toate
#17 Cappuccino Flavor
Image source: The Tampa Tribune
#18 Ham,cream Cheese & Herbs Flavor
Image source: forum.viva.nl
#19 Blueberry Flavor
Image source: SeattleFlyerGuy
#20 Avocado Salad Flavor
Image source: Creamy Steaks
#21 Cheeseburger Chips (romania)
#22 Ghost Pepper
#23 Crispy Duck & Hoisin/builder’s Breakfast/onion Bhaji/fish & Chips/cajun Squirrel/chilli & Choc
Image source: flickr.com
#24 Chips With Grilled Minced Meat Rolls (romania)
#25 Whisky & Haggis
Image source: mackiescrisps.co.uk
#26 Red Caviar (Fish Eggs) Flavor
Image source: Zapadnik
#27 Maple Moose Flavor
Image source: The Food Junk
#28 Pepsi Flavor
Image source: philly.barstoolsports.com
#29 Mediterranean Lays, Chilean Style.
#30 Salmon Sushi Flavour
#31 Kebab And Onion Flavour From Lithuania
#32 Tandoori Barbeque
Image source: presidentschoice.ca
#33 Baked Bacon Cheese With Seaweed Flavor
Image source: yummly
#34 Salami Flavor
#35 Honey Barbecue
#36 Shaorma Flavoured Chips From Romania
#37 Irnk: Japanese Chocolate Chips…
#38 Banana And Peas Chips
Image source: China
#39 Cucumber Flavor
Image source: lostonthemekong.com
#40 Lemon Tea Flavor
Image source: Global Partners MBA
#41 Mint Choc, Sweet Cinnamon
Image source: Alexander Braun
#42 German Sausage Flavour
#43 Currywurst Style
#44 Buffalo Wings & Blue Cheese
Image source: presidentschoice.ca
#45 General Tao Chicken
Image source: presidentschoice.ca
#46 Canadian Burger
Image source: presidentschoice.ca
#47 Moroccan Spice
Image source: presidentschoice.ca
#48 Who Likes Salsaaaaaaaaa
Image source: gallaryhip
#49 Onion & Sour Cream
#50 “cheddar”
#51 French – Kebab Chips
#52 Kiwi Flavor
#53 Spicy Chicken Lemon In Thailand
#54 Raw Ham.
Image source: facebook.com
#55 Roasted Chicken Chips (france)
#56 Pizza Flavour
Image source: presidentschoice.ca
#57 Jamaican Jerk Chicken
Image source: presidentschoice.ca
#58 Ballpark Hot Dog
Image source: presidentschoice.ca
#59 Lays Chilli Limon (india)
#60 Roasted Chicken Flavor – France
#61 Hot & Sour Fish Soup Flavor
Image source: taringa
#62 Seaweed Flavor
Image source: applewagon
#63 Italian Red Meat Flavor
Image source: Positivemed
#64 Chutney Flavoured
Image source: simba.co.za
#65 Vegimite Flavour
#66 Sweet Chilli Pepper, Pure Paprika
#67 Cheeseburger Flavor – France
#68 Polish Chips – Half Italian Wine With Herbs And Half American Grilled Chicken
Image source: testujemyjedzenie.pl
#69 Lemon & Sesame, Blueberry & Hazelnut
Image source: gluttonanonymous.blogspot.com
#70 Licorice Exstra Crispy Chips
#71 Strawberry Flavor
Image source: TheoHuxtable
#72 Walkie Talkie Chicken | Vetkoek & Polony | Masala Steak Gatsby | Snoek & Atchar
Image source: simba.co.za
#73 Chips With Liquorice
