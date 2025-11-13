If Your Favorite Childhood Characters Were Turned Into Monsters (16 Pics)

by

Do you remember your favorite cartoon character from your childhood? Whether it was a talking yellow sponge or a teddy bear with a sweet tooth, we bet that your favorite childhood characters were rather cuddly and cute. But what if we told you that there exist scary and twisted versions of traditionally adorable cartoon characters? Well, and it doesn’t really matter if they exist in one artist’s mind only, now does it?

Dennis Carlsson is a Swedish artist, who creates art both professionally and leisurely. Dennis is a tattoo artist and his tattoos are true works of art. However, this time we introduce you to his hobby.

In his spare time, Dennis Carlsson likes to create digital illustrations ranging from classic caricatures to fan-arts to comic book characters and movies, adding a touch of a nightmare to the traditionally cute and cuddly characters.

If you want to have nightmares, go down the page!

More info: Instagram | youtube.com

#1 Pooh

If Your Favorite Childhood Characters Were Turned Into Monsters (16 Pics)

Image source: Dennis Carlsson

#2 Pikachu

If Your Favorite Childhood Characters Were Turned Into Monsters (16 Pics)

Image source: Dennis Carlsson

#3 Stitch

If Your Favorite Childhood Characters Were Turned Into Monsters (16 Pics)

Image source: Dennis Carlsson

#4 Mickey

If Your Favorite Childhood Characters Were Turned Into Monsters (16 Pics)

Image source: Dennis Carlsson

#5 Minion

If Your Favorite Childhood Characters Were Turned Into Monsters (16 Pics)

Image source: Dennis Carlsson

#6 Eeyore

If Your Favorite Childhood Characters Were Turned Into Monsters (16 Pics)

Image source: Dennis Carlsson

#7 Spongebob

If Your Favorite Childhood Characters Were Turned Into Monsters (16 Pics)

Image source: Dennis Carlsson

#8 Piglet

If Your Favorite Childhood Characters Were Turned Into Monsters (16 Pics)

Image source: Dennis Carlsson

#9 Puddy Tat

If Your Favorite Childhood Characters Were Turned Into Monsters (16 Pics)

Image source: Dennis Carlsson

#10 Shrek

If Your Favorite Childhood Characters Were Turned Into Monsters (16 Pics)

Image source: Dennis Carlsson

#11 Tigger

If Your Favorite Childhood Characters Were Turned Into Monsters (16 Pics)

Image source: Dennis Carlsson

#12 Patrick

If Your Favorite Childhood Characters Were Turned Into Monsters (16 Pics)

Image source: Dennis Carlsson

#13 Courage The Cowardly Dog

If Your Favorite Childhood Characters Were Turned Into Monsters (16 Pics)

Image source: Dennis Carlsson

#14 Totoro

If Your Favorite Childhood Characters Were Turned Into Monsters (16 Pics)

Image source: Dennis Carlsson

#15 Mike Wazowski

If Your Favorite Childhood Characters Were Turned Into Monsters (16 Pics)

Image source: Dennis Carlsson

#16 Angry Birds

If Your Favorite Childhood Characters Were Turned Into Monsters (16 Pics)

Image source: Dennis Carlsson

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Photographer Reveals How To Take Stunning Portraits With Christmas Lights In Ordinary Bedroom, And Results Will Amaze You
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Gigli movie
Ben Affleck Buys New LA Mansion Amid Divorce Rumors
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2024
Five Underrated Sci-Fi TV Shows You Need to Watch
3 min read
Jan, 3, 2021
Stay Dress Pins Help To Keep Dresses Down In The Wind, Because We’re Cheeky Enough!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Police Sees A Suspicious Dog, Arrest Her For Being Dangerously Cute
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Artist Makes Past Superheroes Meet Those Of The Present In Perfect Montages
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.