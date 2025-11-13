If Your Favorite Childhood Characters Were Turned Into Monsters (16 Pics)

Do you remember your favorite cartoon character from your childhood? Whether it was a talking yellow sponge or a teddy bear with a sweet tooth, we bet that your favorite childhood characters were rather cuddly and cute. But what if we told you that there exist scary and twisted versions of traditionally adorable cartoon characters? Well, and it doesn’t really matter if they exist in one artist’s mind only, now does it?
Dennis Carlsson is a Swedish artist, who creates art both professionally and leisurely. Dennis is a tattoo artist and his tattoos are true works of art. However, this time we introduce you to his hobby.
In his spare time, Dennis Carlsson likes to create digital illustrations ranging from classic caricatures to fan-arts to comic book characters and movies, adding a touch of a nightmare to the traditionally cute and cuddly characters.
If you want to have nightmares, go down the page!
More info: Instagram | youtube.com
#1 Pooh
Image source: Dennis Carlsson
#2 Pikachu
Image source: Dennis Carlsson
#3 Stitch
Image source: Dennis Carlsson
#4 Mickey
Image source: Dennis Carlsson
#5 Minion
Image source: Dennis Carlsson
#6 Eeyore
Image source: Dennis Carlsson
#7 Spongebob
Image source: Dennis Carlsson
#8 Piglet
Image source: Dennis Carlsson
#9 Puddy Tat
Image source: Dennis Carlsson
#10 Shrek
Image source: Dennis Carlsson
#11 Tigger
Image source: Dennis Carlsson
#12 Patrick
Image source: Dennis Carlsson
#13 Courage The Cowardly Dog
Image source: Dennis Carlsson
#14 Totoro
Image source: Dennis Carlsson
#15 Mike Wazowski
Image source: Dennis Carlsson
#16 Angry Birds
Image source: Dennis Carlsson
