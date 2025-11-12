The Strength Of A Woman

by

I was thrilled to be asked to photograph the birth for this Mum of 7. Finally the day arrived when I received a call to say baby number 8 was on their way ( Many thanks to him for choosing a very respectable hour whilst my children were at school!). Whilst I’ve given birth myself two times, I’ve never actually realised how AMAZING women are. Witnessing this birth was a wake up call and kind of empowering, if any mothers are feeling a bit useless or down I recommend you to witness such a miraculous event…that you yourself have accomplished , at the time you never know how strong, how amazing you truly are!

Pre check

Holding on

Multi tasking

The countdown

Its getting real

The arrival

Welcome

First look

The last push

Hello brothers

The next chapter

Patrick Penrose
