The Strength Of A Woman

I was thrilled to be asked to photograph the birth for this Mum of 7. Finally the day arrived when I received a call to say baby number 8 was on their way ( Many thanks to him for choosing a very respectable hour whilst my children were at school!). Whilst I’ve given birth myself two times, I’ve never actually realised how AMAZING women are. Witnessing this birth was a wake up call and kind of empowering, if any mothers are feeling a bit useless or down I recommend you to witness such a miraculous event…that you yourself have accomplished , at the time you never know how strong, how amazing you truly are!
Pre check
Holding on
Multi tasking
The countdown
Its getting real
The arrival
Welcome
First look
The last push
Hello brothers
The next chapter
