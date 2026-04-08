49 Crazy Eyebrows Seeming To Live Their Own Lives On Someone’s Face

In 2012, shortly before his NBA debut, Anthony Davis filed for trademark protection for the phrases “Fear The Brow” and “Raise The Brow.” The future basketball superstar was known since high school not only for his superb skills but also for his distinctive appearance – a unibrow, which became an integral part of his image.
Meanwhile, eyebrows have always been a unique means of self-expression for many people, from ancient times to the present day. So, here is a selection of the most unusual eyebrow photos found by netizens here, there, and everywhere.
#1 My God
Image source: umsin
#2 Found In The Wild At A Walmart In Alabama, My Mom Took The Picture
Image source: ChewBeccca
#3 Biggest Hipster Ever? The Upside Down Eyebrow Moustache
Image source: imgur.com
Let’s start with the fact that scientists still haven’t reached a consensus on why we actually have eyebrows at all. The most widely accepted scientific view today is that eyebrows evolved to emphasize speech through facial expressions. For example, to emphasize our surprise, we raise our eyebrows, and so on.
At the same time, some researchers are convinced that eyebrows are nothing more than a “visor” over our eyes, designed to keep sweat and rain out. Some biologists even believe that eyebrows appeared in prehistoric humans when they began sleeping on the ground, so predators would think their eyes were always open.
#4 I Don’t Even Have Words For This One
Image source: mortsonian
#5 Is That The Bad Guy From The Incredibles?
Image source: wulfzbane
#6 These Might Be The Worst I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: kitten-cat08
In any case, we have eyebrows, which means we can decorate them however we like, modify them, or even shave them off and draw something new in their place. However, initially, all these eyebrow decorations and modifications had a purely sacred, religious significance.
For example, the ancient Egyptians, who invented a special kohl-based eyebrow dye, darkened, curved, and lengthened their eyebrows to achieve a visual resemblance to their gods – in particular, the highly revered god Horus, who had the head of a falcon.
#7 Without A Shadow Of Doubt These Are Eyebrows
#8 After Almost 20 Years… I’m Finally Ready To Show The World What I Did To My Eyebrows When I Was 12
Image source: Hollywizzle311
#9 Can You Migrate Some Of My Bangs Down To My Eyebrows?
Image source: bixnok
While in ancient Egypt, both men and women dyed their eyebrows, in the ancient world, this was considered a purely feminine practice. For example, among the ancient Greeks, dyed eyebrows were considered a distinguishing feature of unmarried women. Greek women tinted their eyebrows with a special mixture of goat’s milk and tree resin.
But the ancient Romans went even further, inventing false eyebrows. These accessories were created from mouse skins or goat hair. Incidentally, it was in the ancient world that the cult of the unibrow first arose – both Greeks and Romans considered it a sign of exceptional beauty.
Given the special importance of sports in the ancient world, Anthony Davis would likely have become incredibly popular even 2.5K years ago. And certainly no one would’ve traded him from the Lakers for Luka Doncic mid-season… but well, that’s beside the point.
#10 Thankfully My Eyebrows Grew Back. 2004, Freshman Year
Image source: TotallyGnarcissistic
#11 Eyebroooows
Image source: SadlyNotDannyDeVito
#12 Miss Demeanor
Image source: mugshots zone
By the way, regarding the unibrow, the Southern Slavs call this visual feature a “wolf’s gaze,” and many Asian peoples have a long tradition of drawing on the “bridge” between the eyebrows, finding it very attractive in both men and women.
Yes, different peoples and different cultures have completely different views on beauty standards. Well, that makes studying cultural differences between people all the more interesting, doesn’t it?
#13 Jail Booking Photos Are Usually Pretty Entertaining
Image source: mugshots zone
#14 A Contestant On A Makeup Artist Competition
Image source: DJ_Degen
#15 POV: You Never Realised How Bad Your Eyebrows Were 10 Years Ago
Image source: katyhoggg
The tradition of dyeing eyebrows in various bright colors originated in China, while ancient Japan had its own beauty standards, requiring women to shave their eyebrows and draw new ones high on the forehead with mascara. This, in particular, achieved the effect of a surprised expression. Actors in the Japanese folk theater, Kabuki, also did the same, but it was more of a professional requirement.
#16 A Lady My Mum Worked With, She Drew Them On Everyday
Image source: webbywebbwebbs
#17 This Lady In The Background On CNN
Image source: woke_brontosaurus
#18 Local Mug Shot
Image source: jsgalt007
Finally, in Medieval Europe, always under the strong influence of the Church, any eyebrow dyeing was considered a sin. However, the beauties of that time weren’t too disheartened and simply preferred to pluck their eyebrows, leaving the finest “threads” above their eyes.
Incidentally, something similar also came into fashion about a hundred years ago, when women in Europe and America, imitating movie superstar Marlene Dietrich, either plucked the “extra” hairs on their eyebrows or drew them on their foreheads “anew.” As we see, everything new is often a well-forgotten old…
#19 Saw This In The Wild A Few Years Back
Image source: 20091990
#20 Eyebrows On Fleek
Image source: reddit.com
#21 I Think This Belongs Here
Image source: insomniaccainmosni
Today, however, variety is in fashion. So, even though the natural shape of eyebrows is increasingly considered absolutely correct and appropriate, we can still find both thin, plucked eyebrows and veritable works of abstract art painted directly on the forehead, high above shaved eyebrows.
#22 Frieren, Is That You?
Image source: reddit.com
#23 I Think We Have A Winner
Image source: geeb_rips
#24 Speechless
Image source: tpam771
Okay, we do hope you enjoyed this excursion into the history of eyebrows and their modifications in humanity. For now, please just enjoy these pictures we’ve collected to make your day. And, well, if you’ve ever encountered an interesting and exciting story regarding eyebrows as well, maybe add it somewhere in the comments below this post.
#25 Perpetual Surprise!
Image source: Mojozilla
#26 From A 1993 Episode Of Ricki Lake
Image source: GetThotBot
#27 I’ll Just Sit These Here
Image source: Capricorn007_
#28 Wii Theme Music
Image source: reddit.com
#29 My Work, My Face
#30 This Guy On The Netflix Series “Unlocked”
Image source: loveleigh1788
#31 I Have To Tuck My Eyebrows Under My Hat
Image source: Own_Hat_2947
#32 At 15, I Thought If I Shaved My Eyebrows Off It Would Be Easier To Make Them Symmetrical. For This Heinous Act, I Am Sorry
Image source: k8ekath
#33 Carrot Top
Image source: Wes Barker
#34 Ladies And Gentleman, My Sister
Image source: casualty157
#35 Found In My Facebook Feed
Image source: cookiedust
#36 My Absolute Unit Of An Eyebrow Hair
Image source: davin_bacon
#37 My Terrible Mil
This is posed with the full consent of my partner. His mother is an awful woman (he is no contact with her), and she has recently started pumping her face full of filler and doing her eyebrows like this.
Image source: froghogdog19
#38 In 2005 I Did Really Terrible Things To My Eyebrows
Image source: SpiderInSweatpants
#39 Would You Believe Me If I Said, That She Is On One Of Those Religious TV Channels?
Image source: Talkwitchytome
#40 A Classic Choice
Image source: Fart_Beat
#41 Girl… What Is Going On?
Image source: Terrible-Sire3835
#42 Oh My Word… Noo
Image source: reddit.com
#43 Kabuki
Stumbled across this woman on Zoosk.
Image source: reddit.com
#44 Dating Profile Complains Of No Good Men
A stunning display of the female mating ritual gone terribly awry.
Image source: OneTradeAway
#45 She Feloniously Drew Them Brows On
Image source: Icy_Masterpiece3368
#46 A Lady On The News
Image source: fairy-of-nightmares
#47 Seen In A HBO Documentary
Image source: Round-Locksmith-4314
#48 Now All I See Are Bad Eyebrows
Image source: FKev42
#49 Yowza! Defendant On Judge Judy
Image source: Desperate_Set_7708
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