Exploring The World Through My Sketchbook: 12 Drawings

I’m Aliz Buzas, a graphic designer and illustrator from Budapest, Hungary.

Every time I have a trip, I bring my sketchbook too because drawing with my markers is one of the greatest relaxations for me. I really like to paint or draw on paper with actual tools, even if I have to work digitally most of the time because the texture of the paper and the way different materials react with each other adds a new, interesting perspective to the result.

#1 Portugal

#2 Netherlands

#3 Budapest

#4 Paris

#5 Tenerife

#6 London

#7 Indo-West Pacific

#8 Planet Earth

#9 Budapest

#10 Barcelona

#11 Greece

#12 Croatia

