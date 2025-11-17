Exploring The World Through My Sketchbook: 12 Drawings

I’m Aliz Buzas, a graphic designer and illustrator from Budapest, Hungary.
Every time I have a trip, I bring my sketchbook too because drawing with my markers is one of the greatest relaxations for me. I really like to paint or draw on paper with actual tools, even if I have to work digitally most of the time because the texture of the paper and the way different materials react with each other adds a new, interesting perspective to the result.
More info: Instagram | behance.net
#1 Portugal
#2 Netherlands
#3 Budapest
#4 Paris
#5 Tenerife
#6 London
#7 Indo-West Pacific
#8 Planet Earth
#9 Budapest
#10 Barcelona
#11 Greece
#12 Croatia
