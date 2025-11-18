Even Other Actors Are Freaked Out By Pedro Pascal’s “Psychotic” Method For Remembering Lines

Actor Pedro Pascal revealed the “psycho” method he uses for learning his movie lines, leaving colleagues puzzled and amused. He shared the information in a new candid SAG-AFTRA (an American labor union) fundraiser discussion shared on Friday (February 16).
The 48-year-old The Last Of Us star sat down in a Zoom meeting with a few of his colleagues for a fundraiser put on by SAG-AFTRA, which was posted to their YouTube channel. Pedro was joined by The Morning Show’s Billy Crudup and Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen and Kieran Culkin.
The group of actors was captured talking about their creative professional activity when Pedro mentioned the unconventional way he usually learns his lines, going as far as to provide evidence to show his stunned colleagues.
“I bet I could find and show you the psychotic example, this physical example that I now have to do to learn my lines,” the Hollywood star said.
In the clip, Pascal is shown grabbing a notebook to reveal an incomprehensible list of letters that is so out of the ordinary that the actor conceded by joking, “I’m the Unabomber.”
Upon seeing Pascal’s “tedious” way of learning his line, which he explains consists of using the first letter of each word and putting them in columns, Kieran’s jaw dropped, calling it “gibberish.”
The Narcos actor went on to admit it was a “psycho” strategy but clarified that he had come up with this technical way of learning his lines as a result of a “horrible experience” of once forgetting his line.
The reason SAG sat down with this particular group is because they are all up in the running for the “Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series” Screen Actors’ Guild trophy, TMZ reported.
Pascal will be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in the upcoming “Fantastic 4” reboot, and some saw it as confirmation that Pascal will nail the role of “the smartest man on earth,” Business Insider reported.
