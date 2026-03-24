Christopher Briney: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Christopher Briney
March 24, 1998
Danbury, Connecticut, US
28 Years Old
Aries
Who Is Christopher Briney?
Christopher Thomas Briney is an American actor known for his compelling and emotionally nuanced performances. His quiet intensity often captivates audiences on screen.
He became widely recognized for his breakout role as Conrad Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty, a Prime Video series that quickly garnered a massive global fanbase, making him a prominent young face in entertainment.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Connecticut, Christopher Thomas Briney was surrounded by a family immersed in the performing arts; both of his parents, Michael and Kelly Briney, were actors who had met in New York City. This artistic environment fostered an early appreciation for storytelling.
His formal acting journey began at Waterbury Arts Magnet School, where a chance acting class ignited his passion, leading him to further his studies at Pace University, graduating with a BFA in acting.
Notable Relationships
Christopher Thomas Briney is currently in a relationship with actress Isabel Machado; the couple met as fellow acting students at Pace University and began dating in June 2021. They often support each other at industry events.
Briney has no children and, beyond his enduring partnership with Machado, he keeps other aspects of his personal life out of public view.
Career Highlights
Christopher Thomas Briney’s breakthrough came with his starring role as Conrad Fisher in the popular Amazon Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty. This emotional performance resonated widely, establishing him as a prominent young talent.
He further expanded his repertoire by portraying Aaron Samuels in the 2024 musical film Mean Girls, showcasing his versatility in a well-known cinematic adaptation. He also made his film debut in Dalíland.
Signature Quote
“I’m working right now, which is something I don’t take lightly, because I know how hard it is.”
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