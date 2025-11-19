Resurfaced Photos Of Bianca Censori Reveal She May Have Been Mastermind Behind Grammys Look

Bianca Censori’s outfit at the 2025 Grammys has been all anyone’s been able to talk about for the last two days. And while many haven’t hesitated to put the blame on Kanye West, unearthed photos on social media may tell a different story.
Before the architect started gaining fame, she worked with a fashion line called Raga Malak as a creative director for a handful of years, serving as a model for more of their daring looks, as reported by the Daily Mail.
A Reddit thread from two years ago has now been dug up, revealing an “outfit” eerily similar to the one that’s sparked controversy from the awards show.
Whose idea was Bianca Censori’s outfit at the 67th Annual Grammys? Previous photos show where the motivation for the 30-year-old’s “dress” might have come from
Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The photos, which were taken back in 2018, show Bianca covered head-to-toe in a full body stocking in sheer, skin-colored, and completely transparent material.
And while this doesn’t necessarily mean the newly turned 30-year-old was responsible for her stunt at the Grammys, perhaps her past work was an inspiration for what she and Kanye chose to wear on Sunday.
It’s no surprise, however, that theories have been floating around about whether the Runaway rapper was more or less responsible as his wife stripped on the red carpet.
These suspicions were confirmed by Nicola Hickling, the founder and lead analyst at LipReader.
Image credits: biancacensorigram
“Make a scene — it’ll make so much sense,” Kanye said, according to Hickling. “Drop it behind you and then turn. I got you.”
“Alright, let’s go,” Censori seemingly responded, to which she dropped her black fur coat to reveal her most jaw-dropping look yet.
The outrageous moment left everyone in shock, with one user on X questioning whether there were laws against “this sort of thing.” Rumors also circulated that they were removed from the event by police shortly thereafter.
According to Page Six, they were escorted out for “the crazy moment they pulled on the carpet,” which allegedly “was an attempt to replicate the album cover of ‘Vultures.’”
The entire stunt was orchestrated by Kanye, according to a lip reader
Image credits: GoodGoodBadBad1
Image credits: GoodGoodBadBad1
The dramatic reveal has also left a bitter taste among many netizens, as a few speculated whether Censori was being abused by her husband for the sake of publicity.
“This is not just about the clothes,” someone brought up. “This is about her well-being. How much longer can she be paraded around like this before someone realizes it’s too much?”
“[He] has a history of eccentric and controlling behavior and has found someone malleable and insecure to vent it,” another pitched. “I am astonished that he is untouchable in the eyes of the law, and the media and those famous people that ignore what’s happening and publicize it are almost as complicit.”
In the eyes of social media users, Bianca was just a “puppet” for the rapper, being paraded around for the sake of publicity
Image credits: ye
Image credits: jaymesblond
A third wrote, “It’s shocking but also so sad. That’s someone’s daughter that he’s brainwashed.”
Others even suggested law enforcement get involved.
A netizen tweeted that the entire reveal was “called INDECENT EXPOSURE and it is a CRIME,” paired with a related GIF.
“This is really disturbing,” they added.
Image credits: biancacensorigram
One user added, “I think law enforcement should arrest her for indecent exposure and have a psych evaluation done—a thorough one. She is either mentally unbalanced or being controlled by him and needs rescuing.”
Many well-known figures were also quick to raise their eyebrows, including Sunrise host Natalie Barr, and Meghan McCain, an Internet star and the daughter of late US Senator John McCain.
“[Kanye is] a repugnant, vile piece of garbage and his wife looks like a victim and a hostage,” wrote the latter.
Commenters theorized on Kanye’s “abusive” attitude
