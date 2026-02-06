Bianca Censori Breaks Silence On Bold Outfits And Kanye’s Controversial Venice Incident

Bianca Censori has lifted the curtain on her controversial fashion choices and relationship with Kanye West in her first-ever sit-down interview.
The architect, who wed the disgraced rapper in 2022, opened up to Vanity Fair about her Grammys stunt, how her relationship with Ye began, the first time she felt embarrassed, and her husband’s mental health.
Image credits: Vanity Fair
Bianca has been making headlines for years over her barely-there looks, which have led many to wonder how she hasn’t faced legal consequences for indecent exposure.
Her most scandalous appearance came at the 2025 Grammys, when she removed a fur coat on the red carpet and revealed a completely sheer dress that exposed her bare body, while Kanye stood beside her in an all-black look.
At the time, the Gold Digger rapper posted on X that Bianca wouldn’t have worn the see-through dress if she didn’t have his “approval.”
In her new interview, published on Friday (February 6), Bianca addressed the long-held speculation that her husband forces her to wear revealing outfits.
Image credits: Vanity Fair
The 31-year-old told Vanity Fair that she has an “obsession with n*dity.”
For the cover of the interview, Bianca posed on a horse fully unclothed.
“I was n*ked everywhere. I didn’t detach with it at any point. I consistently showed the same imagery over and over and over again. I live my artwork,” she said, insisting that her bold outfits have always been her choice.
Image credits: Vanity Fair
“Me and my husband would work on my outfits together. So it was like a collaboration, it was never, ‘I was being told to do something,'” she stressed.
Bianca suggested that being in her birthday suit in public allows her to express herself without speaking.
“I’m trying not to sound like I’m bragging, but it is not a position that anybody in time has ever had that much visibility without speech.
“If it was just n*dity, a lot of people would have that. But it also proves in a time that was so overexposed and vulnerable, that mystery still has power.”
Image credits: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
In December 2025, Bianca debuted an art show in Seoul, South Korea, which included women displayed as though they were human furniture.
The Melbourne star also discussed her 2023 paparazzi photos with Kanye on a boat in Venice, in which she appeared to be pleasuring her husband.
Bianca admitted that the pictures made it look like she was performing an intimate act on Ye, but insisted that this wasn’t the case. She said she was simply “kneeling on a stool and resting her head on his lap.”
The architect admitted that she felt “embarrassed” following her suggestive paparazzi photos with Ye
Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs
“It was the first time I was really embarrassed,” Bianca admitted of the incident.
“I felt embarrassed because of my dad. But as I’ve grown as a human being, no, I don’t care. I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to do.”
Elsewhere in the interview, the former Yeezy employee got emotional as she spoke about her husband’s many controversies.
Image credits: BACKGRID UK
“All I can do is always just be there and help,” she said. “This year was a lot like doing CPR for months. I have the love and empathy for him to be able to do that, and I understand that the world doesn’t.”
The 48-year-old rapper, who was previously married to Kim Kardashian, has faced backlash on numerous occasions in recent years for his racist and antisemitic remarks, as well as attacks on his own children.
Last September, he posted on X what he called a “betrayal” list that included his own daughter, North, alongside other names like Diddy, LeBron James, Donald Trump, and cartoon characters such as Patrick Star and Curious George.
Kanye also liked a social media post that referred to Bianca as a “subservient extension to her master” who does “whatever Ye tells her to do without caring what anyone else has to say.”
The Australian artist admitted that she once considered separating from Ye, but said her questions about their relationship were only “surface level.”
Kanye issued an apology last month following his racist and antisemitic behavior
Image credits: The Wall Street Journal
In the bombshell interview, she revealed that she and the Grammy winner began talking when he was still married to Kim Kardashian.
Kanye’s general manager contacted her after the rapper saw her post a “digital mask with alien proportions” on Instagram.
They met in Switzerland during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Bianca later becoming the head of architecture for his brand, Yeezy.
Image credits: Vanity Fair
Kim, who shares four children with Kanye, filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Vanity Fair noted that Bianca and Ye were falling in love “around the same general period.”
“We’d be either on the phone together or with each other all the time,” Bianca recalled, adding that she and her husband are “so similar.”
The couple married in December 2022, one month after he and Kim finalized their divorce.
Image credits: Vanity Fair
“I didn’t marry my husband because I wanted some sort of platform,” Bianca told the magazine. “I married him because I love him. Is that, like, the corniest thing ever?”
The University of Melbourne graduate described Kanye as a “great dad” to his children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, and revealed that she wants to become a mother one day.
Last year, she reportedly helped her husband seek professional mental health support.
In January, the Stronger rapper issued a public apology for his erratic and discriminatory behavior, which included praising Adolf Hitler and selling sw*stika T-shirts.
He also wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt in 2022 and a Klan hood to his Vultures album listening party.
Kanye claimed that a 2002 car accident injured his right frontal lobe, causing damage that went unnoticed until 2023.
He said the “medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health and led to my bipolar type-1 diagnosis.”
Image credits: biancacensori/Instagram
“I lost touch with reality. In that fractured state, I gravitated towards the most destructive symbol I could find, the sw*stika, and even sold t-shirts bearing it,” he wrote.
“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability and treatment, and meaningful change.”
