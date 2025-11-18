CCTV Footage Of Diddy’s Arrest Shows The Moment He Was Taken By Surprise In NYC Hotel

A newly released video obtained by TMZ shows the moment Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested for racketeering and sex crimes.
The rapper can be seen walking into the lobby of the Park Hyatt New York hotel in midtown Manhattan when multiple men appeared out of a corner and grabbed his arms. They handcuffed him off-camera and marched him outside.
This footage comes after Diddy was placed on suicide watch in a special housing unit at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.
Image credits: TMZ
In the video, Diddy, wearing a black trench coat, was surrounded by several people from his team when law enforcement intervened and separated him from his friends.
The team initially seemed surprised, scrambling around and unsure of what to do.
Later on in the video, Diddy was seen on-camera again, with his hands cuffed behind his back as authorities walked him into an elevator, marching him through the lobby to escort him outside.
The rapper himself was not anticipating the arrest as he had come to NYC in anticipation of his indictment
Image credits: TMZ
With several videos taken just moments before his arrest, Diddy can be seen enjoying his time in New York and interacting with fans he met on the streets.
TMZ reports that the American musician had been planning on surrendering on Tuesday, but federal agents showed up and made the arrest on Monday night instead.
“Diddy” Combs had been charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, the allegations dating all the way back to 2008
Image credits: TMZ
The music mogul was accused of drugging both female and male victims and engaging in “freak-offs,” highly organized and elaborate sex performances.
Authorities had also seized drugs and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil from his Miami home.
Image credits: Hollywood To You / Star Max / Getty
“Simply put, he is a serial abuser and a serial obstructor,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson told the court.
Diddy pleaded not guilty to the three-count indictment on September 17. Despite the rapper putting up a $50 million bail package, he was denied a pre-trial release twice and will remain in jail.
If found guilty on all charges, the musician will face life in prison.
