65 Clever Guerrilla Marketing Ideas By Store Owners Who Use Their Heads Instead Of Money

Marketing can be e-x-p-e-n-s-i-v-e… Luckily, there’s always the guerrilla marketing alternative. For those who don’t know, it’s a marketing strategy that focuses on imagination, original ideas, and low or no expenses at all. So, how does it work? Basically, it takes consumers by surprise, by popping up at unexpected places, making a lasting impression. Dying to see what they look like? Check out this list of the coolest guerrilla advertisements compiled by Bored Panda!

Have you seen any eye-catching guerrilla advertisements yourselves lately? Add your pics to the list below and don’t forget to vote!

#1 Nice Skirt

Image source: imgur.com

#2 Walked Into My Local Grocery Store. Wasn’t Dissapointed

Image source: Knoezelbos

#3 You Have To Be Creative Sometimes

Image source: WoodlandsCreature

#4 Found This At A Gas Station

Image source: bushaw16

#5 Saw This At Our Local Grocery Store

Image source: imgur.com

#6 Sweet Dreams Are Made Of Cheese

#7 Found This At My Local Supermarket

Image source: korvslask

#8 New Seasonal Item In The Produce Department At The Grocery Store

Image source: mcledger

#9 I Found A Grumpy Friend In Whole Foods

Image source: SirYoureMakingAScene

#10 Education Is Important

#11 I Think My Local Target Is Trying To Tell Me Something

Image source: imgur.com

#12 Found This At A Local Whole Foods

Image source: gowriteasong

#13 My Local Asian Supermarket Sells Mega Meat

Image source: Nasicournus

#14 How To Advertise Potatoes

Image source: phelix808

#15 Our Local Harmon’s Grocery In-store Advertising For Their Dragon Fruit

Image source: Cascavel2014

#16 I Think My Supermarket Is Trying To Seduce Me

Image source: Agentcrimmins

#17 What A Great Deal! Waitaminute…

Image source: Maclimes

#18 My Local Grocery Store Is Feeling The Hype

Image source: JewChooTrain

#19 Invisibility Cloak For Sale

Image source: FullDorm

#20 Walking Through The Grocery Store, When…

Image source: Frankenbone

#21 Found A Longcat At A Swedish Grocery Store

Image source: Coldbird

#22 You Can Pick Your Own Mushrooms At This Grocery Store

Image source: BlondeRed

#23 Our Local Grocery Store’s Chalk Artist Is Incredible. Here Is What He Did For Halloween

Image source: flaminfunyun

#24 Someone At My Local Grocery Store Is Bored

Image source: TexRob

#25 Honest Advertising At Local Grocery Store

Image source: mrithu

#26 Saw This At My Local Grocery Store, Teenage Meatant Ninja Turtle

Image source: madc0ww31

#27 My Local Grocery Store Has An Incredible Bulk Section

Image source:  InfiniteThird

#28 My Itchy, Red Eyes And Runny Nose Say “screw You Whole Foods!”

Image source: ERmursenary

#29 Spinach Party Anyone?

Image source: Julye-anne

#30 Surprise Her

Image source: Ianjh

#31 In My Local Wine Store. It Lived Up To The Description

Image source: cheehouse

#32 The Candy Stand At My Local Trader Joes

Image source: imgur.com

#33 Grocery Store Ad

Image source: DeathrayToaster

#34 Keeping People Safe For Hundreds Of Years

#35 How We Grocery Shop In Texas

Image source: ball_tastic

#36 What Exactly Are You Suggesting, Target?

Image source: prinknash

#37 Well Played Target, Well Played

Image source: teebspoon

#38 Spotted At Whole Foods

Image source: You_wanna_watch

#39 My Local Grocery Store Is Awesome

Image source: andgonow

#40 My Local Grocery Store Has ‘like’ Buttons For Products. It Shows You How Many Other People Pushed The Button

Image source: Grubbles

#41 Found At A Local Hardware Store

Image source: thelastlostboy

#42 All Supermarkets Should Do This

Image source: The_Noodle_Incident

#43 Found This While Browsing My Local Hi-fi Store

Image source: HugeOz

#44 Ni!

#45 Stay Classy Tesco

Image source: ihaventbeenburdenedwithanoverabundanceofschooling

#46 Somebody Was Having Fun With Chocolate Letters

#47 Found This Outside Our Local Pet Store

Image source: nok22

#48 My Local Supermarket Has Everything

Image source: squishymarshmallows

#49 Soak Up The Savings

#50 Local Supermarket Has No Chill

Image source: thefinch94

#51 Funny Sale Signs In Walmart

#52 Doge Woolworths

Image source: akkatracker

#53 Cider Cabinet At My Local Beer & Wine Store

Image source: bugzrrad

#54 My Friend Saw Mr. Ron Swanson At Whole Foods The Other Day

Image source: TheArmadiloWhisperer

#55 Local Shop Advertising With The Help Of Doge

Image source: HecHunter97

#56 Star Wars Oranges

Image source: DieZauberer

#57 Took This At Whole Foods

Image source: ILove2Bacon

#58 They Can Hold Some Milk

#59 Big Black Letters

#60 Whole Foods Doesn’t Know How To Meme

Image source: zspliff

#61 Someone Found Their Creative Side At Michaels Craft Store

#62 So True!

#63 “exotic Pumpkin” @ Walmart

#64 Maybe There Is One With Meatballs Somewhere?

#65 Hungary…advocat=avokado?!? :d

