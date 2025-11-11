65 Clever Guerrilla Marketing Ideas By Store Owners Who Use Their Heads Instead Of Money

Marketing can be e-x-p-e-n-s-i-v-e… Luckily, there’s always the guerrilla marketing alternative. For those who don’t know, it’s a marketing strategy that focuses on imagination, original ideas, and low or no expenses at all. So, how does it work? Basically, it takes consumers by surprise, by popping up at unexpected places, making a lasting impression. Dying to see what they look like? Check out this list of the coolest guerrilla advertisements compiled by Bored Panda!
Have you seen any eye-catching guerrilla advertisements yourselves lately? Add your pics to the list below and don’t forget to vote!
#1 Nice Skirt
Image source: imgur.com
#2 Walked Into My Local Grocery Store. Wasn’t Dissapointed
Image source: Knoezelbos
#3 You Have To Be Creative Sometimes
Image source: WoodlandsCreature
#4 Found This At A Gas Station
Image source: bushaw16
#5 Saw This At Our Local Grocery Store
Image source: imgur.com
#6 Sweet Dreams Are Made Of Cheese
#7 Found This At My Local Supermarket
Image source: korvslask
#8 New Seasonal Item In The Produce Department At The Grocery Store
Image source: mcledger
#9 I Found A Grumpy Friend In Whole Foods
Image source: SirYoureMakingAScene
#10 Education Is Important
#11 I Think My Local Target Is Trying To Tell Me Something
Image source: imgur.com
#12 Found This At A Local Whole Foods
Image source: gowriteasong
#13 My Local Asian Supermarket Sells Mega Meat
Image source: Nasicournus
#14 How To Advertise Potatoes
Image source: phelix808
#15 Our Local Harmon’s Grocery In-store Advertising For Their Dragon Fruit
Image source: Cascavel2014
#16 I Think My Supermarket Is Trying To Seduce Me
Image source: Agentcrimmins
#17 What A Great Deal! Waitaminute…
Image source: Maclimes
#18 My Local Grocery Store Is Feeling The Hype
Image source: JewChooTrain
#19 Invisibility Cloak For Sale
Image source: FullDorm
#20 Walking Through The Grocery Store, When…
Image source: Frankenbone
#21 Found A Longcat At A Swedish Grocery Store
Image source: Coldbird
#22 You Can Pick Your Own Mushrooms At This Grocery Store
Image source: BlondeRed
#23 Our Local Grocery Store’s Chalk Artist Is Incredible. Here Is What He Did For Halloween
Image source: flaminfunyun
#24 Someone At My Local Grocery Store Is Bored
Image source: TexRob
#25 Honest Advertising At Local Grocery Store
Image source: mrithu
#26 Saw This At My Local Grocery Store, Teenage Meatant Ninja Turtle
Image source: madc0ww31
#27 My Local Grocery Store Has An Incredible Bulk Section
Image source: InfiniteThird
#28 My Itchy, Red Eyes And Runny Nose Say “screw You Whole Foods!”
Image source: ERmursenary
#29 Spinach Party Anyone?
Image source: Julye-anne
#30 Surprise Her
Image source: Ianjh
#31 In My Local Wine Store. It Lived Up To The Description
Image source: cheehouse
#32 The Candy Stand At My Local Trader Joes
Image source: imgur.com
#33 Grocery Store Ad
Image source: DeathrayToaster
#34 Keeping People Safe For Hundreds Of Years
#35 How We Grocery Shop In Texas
Image source: ball_tastic
#36 What Exactly Are You Suggesting, Target?
Image source: prinknash
#37 Well Played Target, Well Played
Image source: teebspoon
#38 Spotted At Whole Foods
Image source: You_wanna_watch
#39 My Local Grocery Store Is Awesome
Image source: andgonow
#40 My Local Grocery Store Has ‘like’ Buttons For Products. It Shows You How Many Other People Pushed The Button
Image source: Grubbles
#41 Found At A Local Hardware Store
Image source: thelastlostboy
#42 All Supermarkets Should Do This
Image source: The_Noodle_Incident
#43 Found This While Browsing My Local Hi-fi Store
Image source: HugeOz
#44 Ni!
#45 Stay Classy Tesco
Image source: ihaventbeenburdenedwithanoverabundanceofschooling
#46 Somebody Was Having Fun With Chocolate Letters
#47 Found This Outside Our Local Pet Store
Image source: nok22
#48 My Local Supermarket Has Everything
Image source: squishymarshmallows
#49 Soak Up The Savings
#50 Local Supermarket Has No Chill
Image source: thefinch94
#51 Funny Sale Signs In Walmart
#52 Doge Woolworths
Image source: akkatracker
#53 Cider Cabinet At My Local Beer & Wine Store
Image source: bugzrrad
#54 My Friend Saw Mr. Ron Swanson At Whole Foods The Other Day
Image source: TheArmadiloWhisperer
#55 Local Shop Advertising With The Help Of Doge
Image source: HecHunter97
#56 Star Wars Oranges
Image source: DieZauberer
#57 Took This At Whole Foods
Image source: ILove2Bacon
#58 They Can Hold Some Milk
#59 Big Black Letters
#60 Whole Foods Doesn’t Know How To Meme
Image source: zspliff
#61 Someone Found Their Creative Side At Michaels Craft Store
#62 So True!
#63 “exotic Pumpkin” @ Walmart
#64 Maybe There Is One With Meatballs Somewhere?
#65 Hungary…advocat=avokado?!? :d
