Shrek Forever After: I Knitted Donkey And Shrek

by

Are you the only one who’s so crazy? No, I have another friend.

I love everything I knit. Sometimes it seems to me that I can no longer live without knitting needles and yarn. All toys can talk — you just have to listen. They always tell me how to dress them and what kind of heroes they are.

Each knitted toy has its own story. I invite you to fall in love with my toys. I repeat: toys made with love bring only joy and pleasant memories. Perhaps my very first and favorite hero is Shrek and his faithful friend, the donkey. A knitted donkey — what could be better? Of course, when the whole company is together! You can see all my magical adventures and, of course, my knitting patterns at the link.

More info: Etsy

