Hey Pandas, What Restored Your Faith In Humanity? (Closed)

Share your experiences.
#1
Offered to buy a homeless guy a sandwich. He asked for no onions because he was going to share it with his dog (onions are bad for dogs). I bought two sandwiches for them.
#2
It’s not one thing really. A kind word or occasional act of kindness. There’s a road I drive down and someone there puts up large signs on the road saying ‘You are strong’, ‘you matter’. It makes me smile. Last summer at work, I was really overwhelmed. My boss would overload me and I was furious and starting to burn out. I felt no appreciation from my bosses. Well, one of my coworkers who is an angel, rallied the staff to buy a card and throw in some cash. He brought me to the back with everyone and they told me how much they appreciated everything I do and keeping the place running. Then they gave me the card that everyone signed and wrote little notes and $300! I was really moved and wanted to cry. I try to remember things like that when I’m starting to feel jaded
#3
my friends staying with me, especially when i was on the verge of killing myself. it’s amazing how you think no one cares, and then most (if not all) of the people that you helped when they needed it came and helped you. i will forever, like FOREVER be grateful for them. don’t give up pandas, there’s always at least 1 person that cares for you.
#4
America finally waking up and denying that orange monster the White House.
#5
People being less religious.
#6
On the way to work, I’d fallen on a loose kerb stone. My ankle was twisted, and by body jarred. In the office, I was fine, but the bus journey home was awful.
From the bus stop to home was 400m (1/4 mile). It took me about 15 minutes to walk half way. Then, an elderly man stopped the car, and said, “Get in, I am taking you where ever you need to go. I can’t leave you struggling like this.” Apparently, he’d driven by, and then around the block to pick me up.
He was so incredibly lovely and kind. He wanted to take me to the hospital, but home was best.
We live on a tiny island, an incredibly safe island, and it was safe for both him to stop, and me to accept his offer.
He said his daughter and granddaughters live in Australia (half a world away). His hope is that if his daughter or granddaughters needed help someone would stop for them.
#7
pre school kids. they ae just so innocent in their actions and do things purely to see someone smile because that gives them more enjoyment than stuff does.
#8
I never really lost it.
#9
People getting eligible residents registered to vote. People driving those without transportation to polling places. People defying rotten laws to give those waiting in line water and snacks. People reporting sleaze balls who try to intimidate voters.
People who do their “homework” on candidates and pick what they regard as the better or best person, rather than brainlessly jabbing at the voting screen.
#10
It’s only local, and it’s also short term, but… The way the community stepped up to help out the bakery that got screwed by a Tesla employee. The pies were yummy.
#11
The thought that statically there has to be someone who’s a genuinely good, honest and caring person.
#12
I’ll let you know when I find something that does!
#13
I rescued a woman from a smashed car in a car wreck and brought her to my own car to warm up and rest. She wasn’t hurt at all, but the car was toast. It was raining very hard and I had a newborn baby with me, but I refused to leave until help arrived and I just hugged her as she cried. She told me that I was an angel encounter, and by staying with her, I’d helped her find faith in humanity again.
Hearing that from her helped my faith in humanity. Seeing her gratitude, and the hug she gave me…I may have been the “angel”, but she was the hero in my eyes. I’d been such a bitter, awful person, but we both saw sweetness in what happened. We helped each other during the accident. I never saw her again, but I will always remember the woman who trusted me as a blessing. Good is out there, and if you look, you will find it.
#14
Taylor Swift. She oozes love for her fans.
#15
Whenever I take a walk. All the little kids that are so innocent, their parents, seeing the little acts of good in life.
#16
I heard about this story. Cyclist Stops To Give A Dehydrated And Hot Koala A Much Needed Drink.
#17
My father(an a-hole)’s new girlfriend very kindly, and calmly told my little(autistic) brother that being kind is the best thing you can do, and being a giver is more fulfilling than being a taker after he got upset that he was being treated unfairly by our father, and ranting about how white boys are alway treated badly.
she has continued to treat that boy kindly, even after he said nasty, racist stuff..thats girl, he really needs that.
also my grandmother, that woman is freaking wholesome
#18
Some people actually respected personal space yesterday, after having to deal with the problem for so long, it was….refreshing, to be able to stretch.
#19
not coming back to ask pandas thats for sure (not aimed at all of you most are chill)
#20
nothing yet
