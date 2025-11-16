19 Breathtaking Images Of The Ukrainian Carpathians That I Took

Hello! My name’s Olha and I’m from Ukraine. As you all know, the last spring for Ukrainians is filled with darkness, fear, losses, and uncertainty. On February 24th, 2022, Russia began a war against my beloved country – Ukraine. It’s impossible to describe what’s going on in my heart, in the hearts of millions of Ukrainian people.

I just wanted to share with you my last pics of the Ukrainian Carpathians to show their beauty, power, and unbreakability.

I also invite you to check out (link below) my musically visual collection called The Voice of Ukrainian Nature of folk/ethnic/shamanic/meditative music inspired by Ukrainian nature, in particular the Ukrainian Carpathians accompanied by filmed landscapes. Music is composed and performed by me as well as the videos captured.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

