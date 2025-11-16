We Found Out My Traumatized Rescue Dog Feels Happy Among Flowers, So We Bring Her To All The Fields We Can Find (22 Pics)

After four years it is still hard for me to understand Tofu’s needs sometimes. She was found in a Romanian kill shelter, where she was saved at only four months old and she came to live with us. Her behavior is so different from my other dog and from basically every dog I ever met, we affectionately call her our cat. Mostly because she loves, loves to sleep… On top of things, her favorite place is my bed. She hates walkies and going out, except when it snows; she will not come back in when it snows. She will roll in the snow, hugging it, eating it, loving it.
Her other passion is flowers. When she was about 8 months old we visited her first flower field. Instead of her normal fears, she would delicately hop hop between them flowers and take a sit in the middle. While we were doing our thing, she would sit and lay there, far away from us, for minutes, up to half an hour or so. Until I will come and get her; we do have to leave at a certain point.
We bring her to every field we see and for the last three years I began photographing her happy moments between her ‘friends’. Eyes closed, nose in the air, enjoying every moment. If you are interested, you can find my previous post here on Bored Panda.
Seeing the beautiful flowers
Feeling the sun on her little face
Smelling the amazing tulips
Sister is giving her a concern
Flower trance
I will carry her majestic floof up to every blossoming tree
Blossoms
This one time I brought the wrong pet
Taking a nap in the hyacinths
Flower ghoul in the back
Looking at the fields we couldn’t reach
We found a poppy field
The first crocuses after a long winter
A field of wild flowers in France
Every sunflower field, blossoming or not
