50 Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’

Human ingenuity and resilience know no bounds. After all, we did figure out how to send people to the Moon. Whether it’s something adjacent to rocket science or simple DIY, people’s creativity can truly be amazing. Admittedly, not all inventions have to change the world. Some simply make our life a little easier, and that’s okay too.

The subreddit r/RedNeckEngineering is dedicated to this kind of ingenuity. It’s a place for interesting homemade engineering, where people solve their problems with seemingly stupid solutions that actually work. Let us know the inventions on this list that impressed you the most, pandas, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1 Redneck Bed Liner

Image source: KingCodyBill

#2 Art

Image source: LWLjuju88

#3 A Whole Cr*p Load Of Amish Guys Moving A Barn

Image source: SkeletalAugustus824

#4 Most Advanced Parking Sensing System! Mitigates And Avoids Car Crashes!

Image source: JurassicPark9265

#5 Meirl

Image source: LustSierra

#6 Tortoise Needed A Viewing Platform/Ramp

Image source: bloated_toad_4000

#7 Tom & Jerry Irl

Image source: Late_Plan_2610

#8 Do You Need A Shower?

Image source: EvaRaw666

#9 For $2.50 I Can Do A 360 Degree Timelapse

Image source: NDgunnit

#10 The Quintessential Redneck Engineer Tool Guide

Image source: Anvisaber

#11 When You Gotta Have Your Tunes

Image source: spokenmoistly

#12 No Caption Needed

Image source: mr_this

#13 Adjustable Wrench

Image source: UsernameChks0ut

#14 Better Than Bad, It’s Good

Image source: Le_Rat_Mort

#15 Girlfriend Wont Go Camping? This Will Help

Image source: BrideOfFirkenstein

#16 This Put A Quick Stop To The Guys Who Were Carelessly Dribbling On The Floor Of Our Office Restroom

Image source: tomparker

#17 Redneck Water Gun

Image source: GGk-KingK

#18 Canadian Redneck, It Looks Like A Decepticon Molesting A Pick Up

Image source: KingCodyBill

#19 Does This Count? Didn’t Have A Long Enough Screw Bit

Image source: r64fd

#20 Fixed My Glasses Frame For Now Until I Get It Fixed For Real

Image source: PastPhotograph8730

#21 … No Words

Image source: Dex_42

#22 Advertised As A Yacht On Facebook Marketplace

Image source: thewisestgoat

#23 The Piece Of An Eraser That I Cut To Fit My Window Switch So My Dog Would Stop Randomly Rolling Down The Window

Image source: Dannym0e

#24 Do Redneck Tailors Count?

Image source: marsmedia

#25 Redneck Ac

Image source: Lukeskywalker753

#26 This Is Why We Have The 2nd Amendment. So People Can Do This

Image source: lyclente

#27 Why Is It Plugged In Tho????

Image source: dalton10e

#28 Our Tap Broke And Water Came Gushing Out, My Mom Did This Jugaad To Stop The Flow. It Worked Perfectly

Image source: mercenaryarrogant

#29 When You Can’t Afford A Bunion Splint

Image source: Aerogirl14

#30 Bath Tap Is Broken And I Really Want To Soak

Image source: dreadheadedtv

#31 Someone Added Another Story To A Double Wide And Made It Wider

Image source: dustindee

#32 At Least They Left A Note

Image source: Needleroozer

#33 Found On None Other Than Facebook Marketplace

Image source: GuyMcDudeperson

#34 Awesome Shower

Image source: razor254

#35 Found On Twitter

Image source: Ocelot_Guilty

#36 Marketplace Find

Image source: No-Opportunity5290

#37 I Don’t Know What To Say

Image source: POTATO_POWER298

#38 Save Money On Shower Doors

Image source: xume

#39 McDonald’s Bag As A Sun Shield To Keep From Getting A Redneck

Image source: wrapped-in-reverse

#40 Russians Use Old Jet Engines To Blow Snow Off Roads

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Roof Rack

Image source: Steeeeve_Maaadden

#42 Guy Just Chilling On His Multi-Function Armchair Lawnmower, Listening A Livestock Auction

Allegedly fitted with cigarette lighter, carry-on bag of tools, chilled cupholder, barbecue sauce serving device and revolver holster.

Image source: Miquea

#43 Homemade House Expansion

Image source: reddit.com

#44 It’s Never Stupid If It Works

Image source: geryhageldop

#45 Redneck Running Boards

Image source: Aromatic_Use_8011

#46 Effective Bedroom Door Lock

Image source: betamoxes

#47 Works Like A Charm🍀

Image source: Dano585

#48 Friend Send Me A Video Of This Guy Drinking Beer On His Petrol-Based Personal Reclining Chair On Tank Tracks

Image source: Miquea

#49 Redneck High Rise

Image source: KingCodyBill

#50 Unlimited Power!!!!

Image source: theelement92bomb

#52 When You Don’t Have A Potato Masher

#53 An Attempt To Cool A Pool.. Have A Feeling It Didn’t Work Well

#54 Tired Of Having To Undo 14 Fasteners Every Time I Change My Oil

