50 Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’

Human ingenuity and resilience know no bounds. After all, we did figure out how to send people to the Moon. Whether it’s something adjacent to rocket science or simple DIY, people’s creativity can truly be amazing. Admittedly, not all inventions have to change the world. Some simply make our life a little easier, and that’s okay too.
The subreddit r/RedNeckEngineering is dedicated to this kind of ingenuity. It’s a place for interesting homemade engineering, where people solve their problems with seemingly stupid solutions that actually work. Let us know the inventions on this list that impressed you the most, pandas, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!
#1 Redneck Bed Liner
Image source: KingCodyBill
#2 Art
Image source: LWLjuju88
#3 A Whole Cr*p Load Of Amish Guys Moving A Barn
Image source: SkeletalAugustus824
#4 Most Advanced Parking Sensing System! Mitigates And Avoids Car Crashes!
Image source: JurassicPark9265
#5 Meirl
Image source: LustSierra
#6 Tortoise Needed A Viewing Platform/Ramp
Image source: bloated_toad_4000
#7 Tom & Jerry Irl
Image source: Late_Plan_2610
#8 Do You Need A Shower?
Image source: EvaRaw666
#9 For $2.50 I Can Do A 360 Degree Timelapse
Image source: NDgunnit
#10 The Quintessential Redneck Engineer Tool Guide
Image source: Anvisaber
#11 When You Gotta Have Your Tunes
Image source: spokenmoistly
#12 No Caption Needed
Image source: mr_this
#13 Adjustable Wrench
Image source: UsernameChks0ut
#14 Better Than Bad, It’s Good
Image source: Le_Rat_Mort
#15 Girlfriend Wont Go Camping? This Will Help
Image source: BrideOfFirkenstein
#16 This Put A Quick Stop To The Guys Who Were Carelessly Dribbling On The Floor Of Our Office Restroom
Image source: tomparker
#17 Redneck Water Gun
Image source: GGk-KingK
#18 Canadian Redneck, It Looks Like A Decepticon Molesting A Pick Up
Image source: KingCodyBill
#19 Does This Count? Didn’t Have A Long Enough Screw Bit
Image source: r64fd
#20 Fixed My Glasses Frame For Now Until I Get It Fixed For Real
Image source: PastPhotograph8730
#21 … No Words
Image source: Dex_42
#22 Advertised As A Yacht On Facebook Marketplace
Image source: thewisestgoat
#23 The Piece Of An Eraser That I Cut To Fit My Window Switch So My Dog Would Stop Randomly Rolling Down The Window
Image source: Dannym0e
#24 Do Redneck Tailors Count?
Image source: marsmedia
#25 Redneck Ac
Image source: Lukeskywalker753
#26 This Is Why We Have The 2nd Amendment. So People Can Do This
Image source: lyclente
#27 Why Is It Plugged In Tho????
Image source: dalton10e
#28 Our Tap Broke And Water Came Gushing Out, My Mom Did This Jugaad To Stop The Flow. It Worked Perfectly
Image source: mercenaryarrogant
#29 When You Can’t Afford A Bunion Splint
Image source: Aerogirl14
#30 Bath Tap Is Broken And I Really Want To Soak
Image source: dreadheadedtv
#31 Someone Added Another Story To A Double Wide And Made It Wider
Image source: dustindee
#32 At Least They Left A Note
Image source: Needleroozer
#33 Found On None Other Than Facebook Marketplace
Image source: GuyMcDudeperson
#34 Awesome Shower
Image source: razor254
#35 Found On Twitter
Image source: Ocelot_Guilty
#36 Marketplace Find
Image source: No-Opportunity5290
#37 I Don’t Know What To Say
Image source: POTATO_POWER298
#38 Save Money On Shower Doors
Image source: xume
#39 McDonald’s Bag As A Sun Shield To Keep From Getting A Redneck
Image source: wrapped-in-reverse
#40 Russians Use Old Jet Engines To Blow Snow Off Roads
Image source: reddit.com
#41 Roof Rack
Image source: Steeeeve_Maaadden
#42 Guy Just Chilling On His Multi-Function Armchair Lawnmower, Listening A Livestock Auction
Allegedly fitted with cigarette lighter, carry-on bag of tools, chilled cupholder, barbecue sauce serving device and revolver holster.
Image source: Miquea
#43 Homemade House Expansion
Image source: reddit.com
#44 It’s Never Stupid If It Works
Image source: geryhageldop
#45 Redneck Running Boards
Image source: Aromatic_Use_8011
#46 Effective Bedroom Door Lock
Image source: betamoxes
#47 Works Like A Charm🍀
Image source: Dano585
#48 Friend Send Me A Video Of This Guy Drinking Beer On His Petrol-Based Personal Reclining Chair On Tank Tracks
Image source: Miquea
#49 Redneck High Rise
Image source: KingCodyBill
#50 Unlimited Power!!!!
Image source: theelement92bomb
#52 When You Don’t Have A Potato Masher
#53 An Attempt To Cool A Pool.. Have A Feeling It Didn’t Work Well
#54 Tired Of Having To Undo 14 Fasteners Every Time I Change My Oil
