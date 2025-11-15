Hey Pandas, How Do You Stay Focused When You Need To Work?

I’m bad at staying focused on work. For example, I did this when I was supposed to be working qwp
#1
idk i dont even try to do my school work cuz i be on dis app during school
#2
I just started with the easiest thing like fill in the blank for science then move on to harder work.I do it like that because it feels like you build up working stamina to finish faster.
#3
I just do it because I want to succeed in life.
#4
I spend a lot of time on BP than work. Its a good thing though as my job can be slow at times so i let it build up then i get right stuck in to it.
#5
I don’t
#6
I turn on some music.
#7
What’s focused? I’ve never heard of it before.
#8
I close all of my tabs, also chill music playlists always help :)
#9
I just don’t (:^0)
#10
I just do it somehow. I usually do work in short bursts and take a small break in between. I find it helps to listen to podcasts or music.
#11
listen to music but I am always late on work because im on this 24/7 so umm yeh….
Follow Us