Lauren Ludwig is a name you may not be familiar with, but there’s a good chance you’ve heard of her husband, Alexander Ludwig. Alexander is an actor who is best known for his roles in things like The Hunger Games franchise and the TV series Vikings. Recently, however, both Alexander and Lauren have been getting lots of attention online after opening up about the fact that they recently suffered a third miscarriage. Lauren shared a touching Instagram post opening up about her journey and the loss she’s suffered. Although it wasn’t an easy thing to announce, she has received support from people all over the world many of whom can relate to her experiences. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Lauren Ludwig.
1. She Likes to Take Pictures
There’s nothing that can capture a beautiful memory quite like a photograph. This is something that Lauren seems to really understand. Her Instagram profile boasts several of the pictures she’s taken and she has a good eye for capturing great moments. On top of that, Lauren is an adventurous person which pairs well with her love for taking pictures.
2. She Loves Fashion
Some people may think that fashion is superficial, but the truth is that fashion allows people to express themselves in ways that other things can’t. Not only does Lauren love to share her personality with the world through her clothing, but she also has a great sense of style. Needless to say, she’s going to shut it down every chance she gets.
3. She Loves to Read
All of the book lovers out there know that there’s nothing better than curling up with a great book, and that’s something Lauren can relate to. Lauren is an avid reader and she loves getting lost in a good story. She even has a highlight section on her Instagram profile dedicated to books. She also loves sharing book recommendations.
4. She’s A Dog Person
Anyone who has ever had a dog knows that there’s something special about that bond. Lauren is a dog lover who has two fur babies of her own. While it doesn’t appear that her pups have their own Instagram profile, they do have their own highlight section on her Instagram profile.
5. She Likes Spending Time Outdoors
As mentioned earlier, Lauren loves a good adventure. One of her favorite ways to connect with that part of herself is by spending time outside. When the weather is nice, she loves doing things like going hiking and going on walks. However, she especially loves hanging out by the water.
6. She’s Well-Traveled
If you ask people to name one thing they’d love to do if they had more time and money, traveling would probably be a response you’d get often. Lauren has been fortunate to be in a position that has allowed her to travel far and wide. Some of the places she’s visited include Italy, Malta, and Australia. There’s no doubt that she’ll be adding even more places to her list in the years to come.
7. She Likes to Stay Active
We weren’t able to find any details on Lauren’s workout routine, but we do know that she is the kind of person who likes to keep herself in tip-top shape. Staying active isn’t just about looking good, though. It’s also about feeling good. Research has shown that regular exercise is just as good for the mind as it is for the body.
8. She Believes in the Importance of Self Care
Let’s face it, life can get hectic sometimes and that can make it difficult for people to check in with themselves. Lauren, however, understands the importance of finding ways to take care of herself. On top of working out, she also likes to take good care of her skin, eat healthy foods, journal, and get massages.
9. She’s an Entrepreneur
Unfortunately, we couldn’t find any specific details on what Lauren does for work, but her Instagram bio does state that she is an entrepreneur. It’s important to note that there is also a person named Lauren Ludwig who works in the entertainment industry as a writer, director, and producer.
10. She’s Fairly Private
Privacy can be a difficult thing to maintain when you’re close to someone who works in the entertainment industry. However, Lauren has managed to do a good job of keeping most of the details about her life out of the spotlight. Even though Lauren opened up about her miscarriages, she isn’t typically someone who likes to share a lot about her personal life.