Larry Wilcox: Where Is the ‘CHiPs’ Star Now?

Television audiences from the mid-70s to early 80s will easily recognize Larry Wilcox as one of the stars of NBC’s TV series CHiPs. For 5 of its 6 seasons, Larry Wilcox and his co-star Erik Estrada thrilled audiences with one of television’s crime drama series at the time. Larry Wilcox, who was 30 years old at the start of the show, ended the show at age 34.
CHiPs was Larry Wilcox’s biggest television project of his career. Four decades later, especially for audiences who watched him when the show originally aired, Wilcox’s performance in CHiPs is how he’s still being remembered. However, over the years, Larry Wilcox faded from the spotlight. Here’s everything Larry Wilcox has been up to and where he is in his career today.
Who Was Larry Wilcox in CHiPs?
Larry Wilcox played the level-headed Officer Jonathan “Jon” Andrew Baker in CHiPs. Wilcox’s character was one of two California Highway Patrol officers the show was centered around. His partner, Officer Francis “Frank Ponch” Poncherello, was known for his rambunctious, trouble-making personality. On the other hand, Officer Jon Baker is more grounded and known for his dedication, maturity, and level-headed approach as a CHP officer. However, despite their differences, Jon and Ponch share a deep camaraderie. As a Highway Patrol Motor Officer, Jon’s call sign was 6 Adam, 79 Charles, and 7-Mary-3. Although he began as a traffic officer, he was later promoted to Captain.
Larry Wilcox Formed His Own Production Company
Larry Wilcox left CHiPs after season 5 and did not return for the final season 6. There have been several reports of on-set feuds between Wilcox and fellow co-star Erik Estrada. After his exit from CHiPs, Larry Wilcox Formed Wilcox Productions, a film and television production company, to give him more creative control of projects.
CHiPs had been a huge success for Wilcox, who was reportedly earning $25,000 (the equivalent of almost $100,000 in 2024) per episode in season 3. Wilcox Productions produced several projects in film and television. One such production was the HBO anthology series The Ray Bradbury Theater, which Wilcox’s company produced for five years.
Larry Wilcox Married His Third Wife in 1986
During the years he was famous for his role in CHiPs, Larry Wilcox had divorced his first wife and married his second. Wilcox married his first wife, Judy Vagner, on March 29, 1968. At the time, Wilcox was still serving as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps (USMC). Larry Wilcox was honorably discharged in 1973. His marriage to Vagner lasted almost 11 years before the couple divorced on January 8, 1979. Wilcox’s marriage to Vagner produced two children, Derek Wilcox and Heidi Wilcox.
Larry Wilcox’s second marriage was to Hannie Strasser, a Dutch native he met while shooting CHiPs. Strasser was hired as an assistant sound engineer. Wilcox married Strasser on April 11, 1979, three months after his divorce was finalized. The marriage produced a child, a daughter, Wendy Wilcox. Larry Wilcox married his third wife, former Olympian Marlene Harmon, on December 22, 1985. Wilcox and Marlene are still together, and the marriage has produced two children (a total of five for Larry Wilcox), Chad Wilcox and Ryan Wilcox.
Larry Wilcox’s Acting Credits After CHiPs
After his exit, Larry Wilcox stayed active for the next two decades, working on different film and television projects. In the first decade following his exit from CHiPs, Wilcox only guest-starred in several other TV shows. His most notable credit was playing several characters in 4 episodes of Murder, She Wrote TV series from 1986 to 1992. In 1983, he played Det. Russ Kemper in the TV movie Deadly Lessons. He was also cast as Tommy Wells in the 1985 TV film sequel The Dirty Dozen: Next Mission. His last movie within that decade was the 1990 TV film Rich Men, Single Women.
By the 1990s, Wilcox took on fewer acting roles, with only a few guest roles in TV shows and a few movie roles. However, he reprised his role as Officer Jon Baker in The Little CHP (1995) and the 1998 TV movie CHiPs ’99. After his appearance in CHiPs ’99, he played Capt. ‘Papa Bear’ Wilson in the 2000 film The Thundering 8th. Besides a guest appearance on 30 Rock, Larry Wilcox did not appear in any film or television project for the next 16 years.
Where Is Larry Wilcox Today?
After his 16-year acting hiatus, Larry Wilcox briefly returned to acting, albeit in several B-rated projects. However, Larry Wilcox has spent most of the recent years driving motorcycles and racing cars. As a veteran, he and his wife, Marlene Harmon, never miss an opportunity to support veterans, police, and firefighters. Financially and as an actor, Wilcox has starred in documentaries and film projects promoting law enforcement services. While many actors would jump on the opportunity to capitalize on his fame from CHiPs, Wilcox chose a different path.
Wilcox admits, “I really do not enjoy fame. There is some real wonderment for me in anonymity. I can walk around a grocery store and mutter to myself in my dirty gardening clothes and baseball cap… No one knows me, and I love it. Fame was an unhealthy job. I’m glad to move on to being Joe Blow, another citizen who loves his family.” However, Larry Wilcox hasn’t hung his acting boots permanently. According to his IMDb, he’s credited with playing Richard in an upcoming sports action movie, Devotion, which is still in production, with John Amos attached as the cast lead. Besides Larry Wilcox from CHiPs, Steve Urkel actor Jaleel White is another example of an actor who faded from the spotlight.
