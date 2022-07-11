Season 24 of Big Brother is officially underway which means there’s a new group of House Guests who are excited to play the game. 29-year-old Kyle Capener recently entered the Big Brother House and he’s hoping that when he leaves he’ll be $750,000 richer. Anyone who has ever seen Big Brother knows that making it to the end is never easy, between alliances and drama between House Guests, Big Brother is the kind of show that never has a dull moment. That said, Kyle has a strategy in mind and he’s ready to do what it takes in order to be the show’s next winner. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Kyle Capener.
1. He Is From Utah
Utah is one of those states that you probably don’t think much about if you’re not from there or don’t know someone who is. However, for Kyle, it’s a state that will always have a special piece of his heart. Kyle was born and raised in Utah and he still lives there today.
2. He Studied Marketing
According to Kyle’s LinkedIn profile, he has a bachelor’s degree in sales and marketing from Weber State University in Utah. Prior to that, he attended Utah Valley University. Since graduating from college, Kyle has held various positions in the sales/marketing field.
3. He Was a Cheerleader
Being well-rounded is something that can definitely come in handy on a show like Big Brother, and it’s a quality that Kyle has. When Kyle was in college, his education wasn’t the only thing on his mind. He was also on the cheerleading team during his time at Utah Valley University.
4. Big Brother is His First TV Appearance
Reality TV has become so popular over the last 20 years that it’s become a legitimate career path. As a result, there are people who move from one reality show to the next in an effort to extend their 15 minutes of fame. Kyle isn’t one of those people, though. Kyle hasn’t been on any other TV shows in the past and there’s nothing to indicate that he has attempted to be cast in any.
5. He Has an Account on Cameo
Even though Kyle is new to the reality TV world, he isn’t exactly new to the spotlight. He already has a significant following on social media (almost 92,000 people on Instagram). He also records and sells personalized video shout-outs through a platform called Cameo. Thanks to Big Brother, he’ll probably be getting a lot more orders on Cameo in the near future.
6. He Likes to Stay Active
Kyle’s competitive cheerleading days may be over, but that doesn’t mean he’s turned into a couch potato. Staying active is still very important to him and exercise is part of his routine. Whether he’s spending hours at the gym or cycling, Kyle is always going to find a way to burn some calories.
7. He Enjoys Spending Time Outdoors
If you love the outdoors then you and Kyle have something in common. Kyle loves being outside and exploring the beauty of nature. Luckily for him, Utah has plenty of natural beauty to explore. In addition to that, he’s also the kind of person who always looks forward to a good adventure. He enjoys doing things like going hiking, snorkeling, bungee jumping, and snowboarding.
8. Family is Important to Him
Even though Kyle hasn’t shared a lot of specific details about his personal life, we do know that he comes from a close-knit family. He has tight relationships with his loved ones and he looks forward to spending time with them as often as he can. Knowing that you have family support when you’re on a show like Big Brother can definitely make things a little less stressful.
9. He Loves to Travel
Remember when I said Kyle was adventurous? Spending time outdoors isn’t the only way he likes to express that side of himself. He is also an avid traveler and he has gotten the chance to visit places all over the world. In addition to visiting places like New Zealand, Kyle has even spent some time living in Australia. He’ll definitely be adding more stamps to his passport in the future.
10. He Has a YouTube Channel
Kyle isn’t someone who most people would consider a YouTuber, but he does have a YouTube channel where he’s posted a variety of content. About a decade ago, he had a few videos that gained a significant amount of attention. Kyle’s YouTube channel may only have 1,490 subscribers, but his videos have gotten a total of more than 413,000 views.