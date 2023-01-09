10 Things You Don’t Know About Jonah Hauer-King

Who is Jonah Hauer-King? If you aren’t sure about his name yet, you’re not alone. We are only just hearing about him for the first time, too. As it happens, though, he’s going to be a big name sooner rather than later. He’s Prince Eric (the 2023 version, that is). Jonah Hauer-King was cast in 2020 as the handsome – and easily duped – Prince Eric in the 2023 live-action version of The Little Mermaid. The movie is a long time in the making, and it finally hits theaters on May 26, 2023. The production talks began in 2016, casting began in 2019, and COVID halted all things related to the movie for some time. Filming was postponed but finally began at some point in late 2020. Now the movie is almost ready, and fans want to know everything about Prince Eric.
How Old is Jonah Hauer-King?
JHK is a young man. He was born on May 30, 1995, which means he’ll celebrate the release of his new movie and his 28th birthday in the same week. It’s slated to be a big week for him. He was born and raised in a small town called Islington, which is located in London, England.
2. His Family is Successful
JHK’s mother is a successful therapist, and she also works as a producer in the theater. His father is a restauranteur in London. He grew up in London because that is where his mother and father’s work was located, and he didn’t stray far to go to college. The actor was a student at St. John’s College, Cambridge. He has a degree in theology and religious studies.
3. He Felt a Special Connection to One Role in Particular
When JHK was cast in the MASTERPIECE production of “World on Fire,” he felt a sense of closeness to the project. Both of his grandparents were from Warsaw and were forced to flee to the United States in the 30s because of all that was going on in the Second World War. “I’ve always felt quite connected to the Second World War because my grandparents are Polish Jews who fled in the ‘30s to America, which is where my mum grew up,” he said of the project.
4. He’s Most Comfortable Connecting With Others
One thing you must know about Jonah Hauer-King is that he is most comfortable when he is connecting with others. He’s a social guy, and he likes to spend time with other people. He’s a man who likes to be vulnerable and spend time getting to know other people. It makes him feel alive. He considers himself a man who is quite open and honest, and he puts himself out there with no regret.
5. He Loved Working on Little Women
When he took this role, he had no idea that he would become such good friends with everyone on the set, but he did. He had the most fun working on this project because of the good times they had when the cameras were not rolling. They spent a lot of time laughing – he worked with Maya Hawke and a few others on this one.
6. He Adores the American Spirit
Though he grew up in London, his mother is from San Francisco. He is both American and British, and he holds dual citizenship. He loves the American spirit and calls it “throwing yourself into things, living a full life and being, sort of, tenacious and enthusiastic and determined.” He’s not wrong about it, either.
7. He’s A Talented Singer
This might shock those who don’t know him, but we are excited to hear him sing in the new Little Mermaid movie. We hope he gets to because the rumor that he is an excellent singer is true. He enjoys singing and loves what it makes him feel to belt out a song. In fact, he calls music his personal passion.
8. He Didn’t Think He’d Become an Actor
Jonah Hauer-King did not grow up thinking he’d become an actor. Instead, he thought he would grow up and become a musician. Much of his childhood was spent playing the guitar and singing, and it brought him a great deal of joy. He doesn’t regret his decision to go into acting, but music will always hold a large part of his heart.
9. He Wrote Music with Maya Hawke
She’s also a musician – and she is the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman – and they wrote a lot of music together. They were good friends and continued to remain that way when they filmed Little Women. They bonded significantly over their shared love of music and might one day collaborate on something. Who knows?
10. Creativity is His Happy Place
Everyone needs a happy place. A place we go when we want to find ourselves, be ourselves, and escape everyday life’s realities. Mine is books. I can pick up a book and forget the world exists until the book is over, and it’s a funny thing – but I love it. JHK’s is his creativity. He finds his happy place in music and acting, and that’s awesome.