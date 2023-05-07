How Is The MCU’s Kingpin Superhumanly Strong?

MCU’s Kingpin seems to have super strength as he demonstrates several unnatural capabilities. Kingpin was introduced in Netflix’s Daredevil series and seen once more in the Hawkeye series on Disney+, with Vincent D’Onofrio returning to his iconic character, Wilson Fisk. As for his future, D’Onofrio is set reprise the role of Kingpin again in Daredevil: Born Again and Echo. The character’s return to the spotlight has put focus on his strength and sheer durability, which brings up the question – is Kingpin was actually a superhuman?
Kingpin was teased all through Hawkeye series. However, the character didn’t even make his MCU debut until the season’s finale. Hawkeye then gave an impression of Fisk’s superhuman abilities through several cinematic references. In the series, Kingpin received an arrow to the chest, got hit by a car, and even got blown up with explosives by Kate Bishop and somehow, still survived. The series didn’t explain how all that was possible, but Marvel Comics and a fan-made theory did.
MGH Theory Proves Kingpin Is A Superhuman
Kingpin’s super strength and superhuman abilities likely points to the use of Mutant Growth Hormone (MGH) from the Marvel Comics. According to comic books, MGH is a biochemical that gives temporary superpowers to humans with some side effects of aggression. In the comics, this biochemical is produced and isolated from mutants as a temporary power booster. The functioning of this hormone is very much similar to the super soldier serum of the MCU. But unlike serum, MGH’s superpower doesn’t last forever and fades off with time.
The next appearance of Kingpin might make it clear how the character gained such sheer strength and durability. But the MGH theory is still a well-formulated hypothesis until something is announced officially. If MGH makes it to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, several comic heroes would be in trouble as the hormone can replicate some famous Earth heroes’ powers. Whether it’s Thor, Cyclops, or Daredevil, their abilities would now be just at the distance of a single dose of MGH.
How Kingpin’s MGH Can Bring the X-Men to the MCU?
Problems are not the only thing that MGH brings to the MCU. Marvel has been slow and steady in introducing mutants into the franchise. With Kamala Khan hinted to be a mutant, this introduction process is now picking up. In the Doctor Strange Multiverse Of Madness, Professor X made a cameo appearance which also paved the way for X-Men to come through to the MCU. If the theory of Kingpin’s super strength and MGH proves to be accurate, the introduction of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe won’t be far away as the source of MGH is mutants. To use the notion of MGH in the series, Marvel must first explain its origin. The debut of MGH in upcoming productions would surely help to accelerate the introductory appearances of mutants in the MCU Phase 5 and Phase 6.
How MGH Paves The Way For Captain America 4
The lack of connectivity from the original story was one of the biggest problems of MCU Phase 4. With that being said, Phase 5 needs to show an explicit aspect of the character’s origin and connect it with their present state in the MCU. Mutant Growth Hormone can be the optimum way to do so. If the MGH theory proves to be accurate and Fisk had been using MGH in Hawkeye, the biochemical hormone could be linked with Captain America: New World Order.
With Sam Wilson’s appearance as the new Captain America, MGH can use the character of Eli Bradley to make it to the screen. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showed a super soldier Isiah Bradley and his grandson Eli Bradley. The series confirmed that the grandson didn’t inherit superhuman abilities from his grandfather.
In Marvel Comics, Eli used MGH to gain powers and become a member of Young Avengers as a superhero named Patriot. According to comics, he didn’t disclose the use of MGH. Instead, Eli Bradley implied that his powers were a result of a blood transfusion he received from his grandfather. This whole concept can be a significant story in Captain America 4. MGH is one of the few possible ways to explain of Kingpin’s superhuman strength. Even if the concept didn’t make it to the MCU, Marvel will still have to clarify how Kingpin became so strong.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!