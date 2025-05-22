Kim Kardashian Testifies in 2016 Paris Robbery Trial: “I Thought I Was Going to Die”

It has been nine years since Reality TV Star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian was robbed of jewelry valued at $6 million in Paris. On the morning of Tuesday, May 13, 2025, she provided testimony in court regarding the events of that day.
According to Kardashian, on the evening of October 2, 2016, she was getting ready for bed when she heard footsteps on the stairs. Since this occurred during Paris Fashion Week, Kardashian initially assumed it was her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and a friend returning drunk. When the robbers entered her room dressed in police uniforms, she immediately reached for her phone, but was unfamiliar with the emergency number in France. As she attempted to call her sister and bodyguard, one of the assailants intervened. Kardashian was thrown onto the bed, her hands zip-tied, and a gun held against her. In her testimony, she described how the attackers locked her in the bathroom with her mouth taped, while her jewelry, worth more than $6 million, including her $4 million, was stolen. Kardashian testified in court about the events of that day in the following exact words:
“I was certain that was the moment that he was going to rape me. I absolutely did think I was going to die. I thought about my sister, thought she would walk in and see me shot dead and have that memory in her forever.”
Simone Harouche Accuses Judge David De Pas of Victim Blaming
Kardashian’s childhood friend and former stylist, Simone Harouche, also testified in the Paris court. In her testimony, she likened Judge David De Pas’s question about Kardashian making herself the target through social media to victim blaming.
While Kardashian remained locked in the bathroom, Harouche texted Kourtney Kardashian and their bodyguard requesting help. The former stylist recalled hearing Kardashian hopping down the stairs with her ankle still bound. She explained that Kardashian’s will to live for her children superseded the worth of everything she had, as she repeatedly screamed that she needed to live for her children. When the Judge inquired if Kardashian’s social media posts showing herself with, as he described, “jewels of great value,” could have made her a target, Harouche immediately defended her friend, “Just because a woman wears jewelry, that doesn’t make her a target. That’s like saying that because a woman wears a short skirt that she deserves to be raped.”
Harouche also testified about the aftermath of the robbery. She stated that it caused Kardashian to adopt a completely different lifestyle. Harouche herself also changed careers and underwent therapy because, as she explained, she developed post-traumatic stress and the incident made her fearful of being around celebrities.
Source: AP News
