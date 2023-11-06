7 Things You Didn’t Know About Kim Kardashian

Born on October 21, 1980, Kimberly Noel Kardashian is an American media personality, entrepreneur and actress. She was born in Los Angeles, California, to Robert and Kris Kardashian. Kim is the second of four children, Kourtney her elder sister, and Khloé and Robert her younger siblings. Kim is famously known for her and her family’s appearance on the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired from 2007 to 2021. Kim gained some media attention in the early 2000s thanks to her ties with her childhood friend, media personality Paris Hilton. She also worked as a stylist for Hilton and appeared in several episodes of the reality series The Simple Life which Hilton starred in. However, she gained more attention after a sex tape with her then-boyfriend Ray J, which was titled Kim Kardashian, Superstar was released in 2007.
Kim received significant media attention for her relationship and eventual marriage to rapper Kanye West. They were married for eight years and have four children together. In 2006 she launched a fashion boutique chain, Dash with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé. However, in 2018 after 11 years of operation, the stores were shut down. In 2017, Kim launched both her beauty and fragrance lines, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance. In 2019 she founded shaping underwear company Skims. Then in 2023, she released an energy drink called Kimade with the nutritional supplement company, Alani Nu. Many people don’t know it but Kim has also been featured in some movies such as Disaster Movie, Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, PAW Patrol: The Movie, as well as the twelfth season of the horror series American Horror Story. Here are a few other things you didn’t know about Kim K.
She Is Of Armenian And Scottish Descent
Kim Kardashian’s father, Robert Kardashian, was of Armenian descent, he was a third-generation Armenian American. Her mother, Kris Kardashian is of Scottish and Dutch ancestry. Although Kim is not a citizen of either Armenia or the United Kingdom and does not speak Armenian she is very proud of her Armenian roots and has used her platform to raise awareness about the Armenian Genocide. In 2020, she donated $1 million to Armenia Fund, a humanitarian organization that supports Armenia’s development.
Kim Kardashian Is A Big Fan Of Elizabeth Taylor
Kim Kardashian is a huge fan of the British-American actress. After Elizabeth Taylor’s death, Kim spent over $60,000 on three of Taylor’s jade bracelets. She has also previously stated that “If you have a piece of jade, the energy goes into the piece and you absorb the energy” adding that she can feel Elizabeth in the piece. Kim was also the last person to interview the actress before she passed away in 2011.
She Aspires To Be A Lawyer
Although Kim Kardashian has not attended law school, she is pursuing a path to becoming a lawyer through what is known as reading the law. In 2021, she failed her first-year law exam for a second time. However, after four attempts she passed the Baby Bar law exam in December 2021.
Kim Dated Michael Jackson’s Nephew, T.J. Jackson
She dated T.J. Jackson when she was a young teen. They were together for more than a year. Pam Behan, Kim’s nanny, recalls liking T.J. adding that he was very polite and treated Kim with respect. She even celebrated her 14th birthday at the iconic Neverland Ranch.
She Was O.J. Simpson’s Goddaughter
Former football running back O.J. Simpson was Kim Kardashian’s godfather. The Kardashians were close friends of Simpson’s. Her father, Robert gained national recognition as part of Simpson’s legal team during his 1995 murder trial. She also recalls them having meetings at her dad’s house.
Kim Kardashian Has A Song She Regrets
On March 2, 2011, she released Jam (Turn It Up) on the iTunes Store. The song was produced by American record producer The Dream. Although the song received a lot of backlash from critics, a writer for the Daily News, described the song as a “dead-brained piece of generic dance music”, he added that the single made Kim the “worst singer in the reality TV universe”. However, the song sold over 60,000 copies in its first month in the United States and the music video has over 12 million views on YouTube. She also donated half of the song’s profits to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She admitted that she regretted recording the song.
Kim Has A Mobile Game
In June 2014, Kim Kardashian released a mobile game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. The game allows players to become a Hollywood star or starlet. The game was a success earning over $1 million in its first five days of release.