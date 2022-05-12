Khushi Choudhary may not be that well known in the United States, but in her home country of India, and in other parts of the world, she’s a pretty big deal. The social media influencer has millions of followers and the numbers just keep climbing. She is well known for her dancing videos as well as other content that she makes with her husband. Although she probably never imagined that the internet would turn her into a star, she is enjoying every minute in the spotlight and her fans are also enjoying being on the journey with her. As she continues to blaze a trail for herself, it’ll be interesting to see what the future has in store for her. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Khushi Choudhary.
1. She Is Bilingual
Being able to speak more than one language is something that can come in handy no matter what field you work in. However, for people in global industries such as entertainment and social media, being bilingual can be even more beneficial. According to Tring, Khushi speaks both Hindi and English although it’s unclear if she is fluent in English.
2. She Is An Adventurous Person
Khushi certainly isn’t the kind of person who likes to spend all of her time inside her comfort zone. She welcomes new experiences and isn’t afraid of a good adrenaline rush from time to time. Khushi’s willingness to try new things has probably been a big factor in the success she’s had over the years.
3. She Has Her Own YouTube Channel
Most people who are familiar with Khushi know her from Instagram and the YouTube channel she shares with her husband. What they may not know, however, is that she also has a solo YouTube channel. The channel currently has 574,000 subscribers and her videos have gotten more than 19 million total views.
4. She Loves Fashion
Khushi has a great eye for fashion and she loves being able to express herself through her clothing. She loves wearing all kinds of colors and she isn’t afraid to experiment with different patterns. No matter what the occasion is, you can trust that she is going to show up looking stylish.
5. She Is Thankful For All of Her Supporters
Since starting her social media journey, Khushi has been fortunate to have lots of loyal supporters. This isn’t something she takes for granted. She has nothing but love and appreciation for all of her followers. Unfortunately, though, she isn’t able to directly connect with everyone who supports her.
6. She Studied Business
There is a common misconception that social media influencers only do what they do because they aren’t good at anything else. That, however, usually isn’t the case. Like lots of other online personalities, Khushi is intelligent and educated. She attended Delhi University where she studied business.
7. She Is a Fairly Private Person
Most people who follow Khushi probably feel like they have a pretty good idea of who she is. In reality, though, most can’t say they know many personal details about her. Although Khushi and her husband create a lot of content together, they seem to be somewhat private when it comes to their personal lives in general. Their online personas are simply curated with the things they feel comfortable sharing.
8. She Is A Brand Ambassador
The best thing about building a large online following is that it can lead to some great money-making opportunities in real life. Thanks to the large following she has, Khushi has become an attractive partner for companies who are looking for help marketing their products. She has gotten the chance to work with a few brands already, and she’ll likely have even more reaching out to her in the future.
9. She Will Probably Get Into Acting
As of now, Khushi doesn’t have any acting credits other than her appearances in music videos. However, I have a feeling that that won’t be the case for much longer. Even though she doesn’t currently have any projects in the works, it wouldn’t be surprising if Khushi decided to do some acting at some point in the future.
10. She Loves Seeing New Places
As far as we know, Khushi has lived in India her entire life. However, that doesn’t mean that she hasn’t gotten to see other parts of the world. She has been fortunate to do lots of traveling. Khushi has been able to visit Thailand and other places, but no matter where she goes India will always be near and dear to her heart.