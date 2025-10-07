Kelley Wolf: Who is Scott Wolf’s Estranged Wife?

After over two decades of being married to a Hollywood star, Kelley Marie Limp, better known as Kelley Wolf, is mostly in the spotlight as Scott Wolf‘s wife. However, her reputation as a multitalented individual makes her a global phenomenon in her own right. Wolf is mainly a life coach, but she stands out with her innovative work in different fields. She is also a reality TV star, having appeared on episodes of MTV’s The Real World.
Despite her booming career and ambitions, Kelley Wolf is mostly making the headlines for being the estranged wife of Party of Five‘s Scott Wolf. They met under interesting circumstances that almost drove them apart, considering she came late to their initial blind date. More than 20 years later, the former lovey-dovey couple can’t stand each other anymore. Find out everything you need to know about Scott Wolf’s estranged wife below.
Kelley Wolf was Born in Arkansas
Named Kelley Marie Limp at birth, the life coach was born on October 14, 1976, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, United States. Her father, Fred Limp, was a well-travelled archaeologist. Thus, Wolf spent her early years in the hills of Northwest Arkansas with her older brother Jason. She later moved to Cambridge, England, to attend high school. After high school, she attended college to earn a degree in Broadcast Journalism. She later earned a B.S. in Clinical Psychology from Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah, which prepared her to pursue a career as a life coach.
What Does Kelley Wolf Do for a Living?
Kelley Wolf is many things in the professional realm, but her reputation as a sought-after life coach takes center stage. Before she became a life coach, Wolf dabbled in entertainment, joining the cast of the MTV hit series, The Real World: New Orleans. She spent time in New York City after winning the Real World/ Road Rules Challenge. In 2007, Wolf moved from Los Angeles to Park City, Utah, where she earned a B.S. in Clinical Psychology from Westminster College.
After earning a degree in clinical psychology, Wolf chose to focus on her natural inclination to coach over becoming a therapist. Subsequently, she joined Martha Beck‘s program and became a certified life coach. As a life coach, Kelley Wolf has worked with clients from different walks of life, including company executives, high-profile leaders, stay-at-home moms, and small business owners, who seek to bring order to life. In the course of her life coaching career, Wolf became aware of what people called the “flow state” and harnessed its potential to tackle everyday struggles.
In 2020, Kelley Wolf launched a podcast, FLOW: Finding Love Over Worry. She used the channel to examine various techniques required to train the mind to make the most of the state of FLOW, offering strategies to use this method properly for the best results. She has since turned the idea into a self-help book – FLOW Finding Love Over Worry: A Recipe For Living Joyfully.
She is Dedicated to a Life of Charity
Her encounter with the FLOW method led her into philanthropy, a tool she called “The Circles of Service.” Wolf’s deep connection to Africa inspired the creation of The Chier Foundation in 2005, through which several Sudanese refugees received education under the “Lost Boys of Sudan” project. Her philanthropic mission in Sudan was completed in 2015, but the charitable efforts continued.
Kelley Flow’s humanitarian nature has taken her to countries like Senegal, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Zambia, and South Africa to support the fight against AIDS and malaria. She has also collaborated with charities such as Feeding America, Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, and Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. Through her charitable efforts, many lives have been impacted.
Kelley Wolf was Married to Scott Wolf for 21 Years
Participating in the Real World/ Road Rules Challenge led her to New York City, where she met American actor Scott Wolf. They met in 2002 through a mutual friend who set them up on a blind date. She counts herself lucky to have found a fellow adventurer in Scott. On May 29, 2004, two years into their relationship, the couple exchanged vows at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Fayetteville, her hometown, and took their honeymoon to Africa.
21 years and three children later, the former adorable couple called it quits. After over a decade of marriage, Kelley Wolf and Scott Wolf’s split came as a surprise to many. She shared the news on Instagram on June 10, 2025, emphasizing that their children, Lucy, Jackson, and Miller, take priority. Scott filed for divorce and got a restraining order against her on June 24.
