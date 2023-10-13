10 Times Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus Fought on Twitter and Instagram

Kailyn Lowry is an American reality TV personality and author. In 2010, she gave birth to her first child Isaac Jo Rivera. The same year, she appeared on season 10 of the second series of 16 and Pregnant. In 2011, Kailyn was selected as one of the four moms to appear on Teen Mom 2. The shows followed most of her romantic involvements, including her dying relationship with the father of her son, Jo Rivera. In the fourth season of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn started dating Javi Marroquin; they got married on September 4, 2013. Later that year, Kailyn gave birth to their first child, Lincoln Marshall Marroquin. The couple filed for divorce in December 2015. In 2017, Lowry welcomed her third son, Lux Russell Lowry with longtime friend Chris Lopez. Lowry’s fourth child, Creed Romello Lopez, was born in 2020. In 2022 she welcomed a fifth child, Lux.
Briana DeJesus was on the cast of Teen Mom 2 in 2017. She had her first child, Nova Star DeJesus, on September 9, 2011, with her ex-boyfriend, Devoin Austin. Then on July 2, 2017, she gave birth to her second child, Stella Star Hernandez. This child was born during her relationship with Luis Hernandez, who is now her ex. In 2021, she became engaged to tattoo artist Javi Gonzales but the relationship was not longlived as in July 2022, Briana started dating Chris Lopez. He is the ex-boyfriend of Kailyn Lowry and the father of their sons Lux and Creed. Then in November of 2022, Briana announced she was pregnant with Lopez’s baby. Briana’s relationship with Lopez aggravated the feud between the two women, who have been fighting since 2017.
Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus’ Beef Started In 2017
In late 2017, Briana took to Instagram to share some romantic pictures with Kailyn’s ex-husband Javi during his 25th birthday party. The post included a picture of her and Javi sharing a kiss, with both of them wearing matching colours. The post originally wrote “#iwon” in the caption before eventually changing it to Oooh, girl, those are some fightin’ words.
Kailyn Used The Same Caption As Briana On An Instagram Post
It seemed Kailyn took note of Briana’s original Instagram caption. In December 2017, Kailyn took to Twitter in a tweet using the same caption that Briana used on her Instagram post saying, #iwon more time with my son. It was almost too clear that Kailyn was referring to her fellow Teen Mom cast member, Briana.
Kailyn Supposedly Threw Shade At Briana
In October 2017, Briana and Javi went out to dinner and enjoyed a night out on the town. The couple shared pictures from their fun-filled weekend. Shortly after Kailyn took to Twitter to tweet. “LMAO don’t s–t where you eat”. Many believed the tweet was a shade thrown at Briana.
Briana Leaked Kailyn’s Chats
In November 2017, things got even more controversial between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus, when Briana took to Twitter to share chats between Kailyn and Javi. In the screenshots, Kailyn allegedly wrote, “I remember that trip I sent you on I’m glad you get to go again with Briana… I hope she loves doing all the stuff me and you used to do. Take her to the shark tank at the Adventure Aquarium next.” which were later deleted,
Briana Lashed Out At Kailyn And Her Baby Daddy
In January 2018, Javi appeared with Kailyn on her Coffee Convos podcast, and the two talked about numerous topics including Briana. On Kailyn’s podcast, Javi spilled the tea on his breakup with Briana, Obviously, Briana didn’t take it well. The mother of two lit up as she took to Twitter to lash out at both Javi and Kailyn.
In one of her tweets, Briana stated that she confronted Kailyn at the last Teen Mom 2 reunion and Kailyn went crying to her dressing room. Briana stated that she will do it again at the next Reunion. Briana also accused either Kail or Javi or both of using their kids as pawns. Javi responded to one of her tweets saying she was better than this but Briana was not having any of it. However, as Briana is infamously known to do she deleted the tweets.
Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus Went Back And Forth On Twitter
In February 2018, Briana got into another Twitter fight with Kailyn in a tweet saying “Don’t talk about me on ur [sic] podcast and expect me not to say anything,”. The tweet was in reference to Javi’s interview on Kailyn’s Coffee Convos podcast. This time Kailyn chose to respond to the tweet unlike the first time Briana took to Twitter to lash out at Javi and Kailyn. After their back and forth both Kailyn and Briana stopped responding to each other and Briana deleted all of the tweets.
Briana Broke Girl Code
In May 2018, they got into it again on Twitter. This was after fans accused her of breaking the girl code when she allowed Kailyn’s baby daddy Javi to stay at her hotel during a family vacation. Briana thought differently which she made clear in her tweets, that in order to break the girl code, you have to be friends first. Briana stated that she and Kailyn were never friends beyond filming the TV show.
Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus Took A Timeout
In October 2020, Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus had a brief moment of peace when Kailyn had to break the news to her kids that she and Chris Lopez had split. In an episode of Teen Mom 2 Kailyn while tearing up stated how she let certain people into her life knowing that they were toxic, and she ignored a lot of red flags. She also added that let them stay too long to the point where she lost herself. In spite of their intense feud, Briana was able to relate to the moment. She took to Twitter saying “Wow this actually broke my heart ): I can definitely relate to this,”.
Kailyn Filed A Lawsuit
In July 2021, Kailyn filed a lawsuit against Briana for defamation after she claimed that Kailyn physically beat her baby daddy Chris Lopez. Later that year during their lawsuit Briana sent Kailyn a treadmill. She shared about the gift on her Instagram story, “I know u are fantastic at RUNNING YOUR MOUTH SO I THOUGHT UR FEET WOULD RUN JUST AS FAST!”. Fans didn’t react well and Briana received backlash as fans believed the “present” was body-shaming. However, in April 2022, the judge ruled in Briana’s favour and dismissed the case.
Another Of Kailyn’s Chats Was Leaked
It seemed Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus feud was rekindled in June 2023 when a screenshot of a text message between Kailyn and former friend, Darcy, from June 2021 was shared online. The screenshot showed a photo of a shirt that Kailyn had made as a Father’s Day gift to Chris. The shirt read “I love Briana.” Briana took to Twitter to respond saying, “Making a shirt to give to your bd on father’s day that says ‘I love briana’ is so wild to me. Another inch just grew.” Kailyn denied making the shirt, tweeting, “Briana, don’t do this. That [shirt] is not from me,”.