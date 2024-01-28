Margot Robbie’s Barbie Oscar Snub Means More Than You Think

Margot Robbie‘s climb to fame is rather remarkable. Starting out as Donna Freedman in the Australian soap opera, Neighbours, she quickly became renowned within her home country. From here, she rapidly transcended to Hollywood superstardom after her role in The Wolf of Wall Street.
Since this breakout role, Robbie has continued to wow audiences and impress critics. As a result, she has been nominated for two Oscars for her acting prowess. What’s more, she landed another nomination at the 2024 Academy Awards for her role as a producer for the smash hit summer blockbuster, Barbie. However, she was shockingly snubbed in the Leading Actress category. So, let’s delve into this perplexing omission and try to break down why it happened and what Margot Robbie’s Oscar snub for Barbie means.
Did Margot Robbie’s Previous Oscar Nominations Damage Her Chances in 2024?
After gaining recognition and acclaim for her breakthrough performance in Martin Scorsese‘s iconic masterpiece, The Wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie demonstrated her exceptional acting prowess, dispelling any notion that she was just a one-hit wonder destined to return to soap operas. In 2017, she fearlessly dove into the complex character of Tonya Harding, the infamous and disgraced ice skater, in the critically acclaimed biopic, I, Tonya. Robbie’s portrayal of Harding earned her a well-deserved Oscar nomination, firmly establishing her as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.
Continuing to push boundaries and challenge herself, two years later Robbie received her second Oscar nomination for her stunning performance in the timely and thought-provoking film, Bombshell, where she took on the role of a woman navigating the treacherous world of media and sexual harassment. If you look into these roles, they are both extremely poignant and raw. So, considering that The Academy can display a level of haughtiness at times, it could be the case that Robbie’s role in Barbie was overlooked and knocked out of nomination contention for more serious renditions.
The One Scene That Hurt Margot Robbie’s Chances at Oscar Glory in 2024
One of the biggest surprises of the 2024 Oscar nominations was America Ferrera‘s nod for Best Supporting Actress. Despite limited screen time in the movie, the renowned TV actress showcased her dramatic ability in the performance of her career. While Margot Robbie forefronted the movie with a nuanced portrayal, with her titular character embarking on a journey from naivety to empowerment, Ferrera stole the show in one particular scene. With her powerful and thought-provoking monologue, Ferrera shined in perhaps the most enthralling moment in the whole movie. While this doesn’t dampen the rendition of Robbie, it could be one of the reasons Robbie didn’t land a nomination this year. Of course, these are separate categories, however, Ferrera’s scene-stealing moment may have lessened the perceived might of Robbie’s role as Barbie.
Unveiling The Stars Who Beat Margot Robbie to Best Actress Contention
The 2024 Academy Awards were a tough one to judge when it came to speculation and predictions about potential nominees. With so many dazzling roles landing on the screens and only five spots available, it was evident that a few snubs would shock the industry. The five nominees for Best Actress in a leading role are Annette Bening for Nyad, Carey Mulligan for Maestro, Emma Stone for Poor Things, Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon, and Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall. With Gladstone being the favourite amongst many industry professionals, she is closely followed by fellow first-time nominee, Hüller.
The Academy have a penchant for following certain patterns. For instance, categories usually see past winners and nominees recognised, and 1-2 newcomers are lauded for their standout breakout roles. With Emma Stone fitting the criteria as the previous Oscar winner, and Carey Mulligan and Annette Benning adding to their growing tally, it seems the newcomers this year knocked Robbie out of contention.
How Margot Robbie’s Oscar Snub For Barbie Actually Helps Her Futures as a Leading Lady
Barbie was the most successful movie of 2023, grossing a staggering $1.446 billion at the global box office. As well as this, it was also a critical success, with an overwhelming amount of positive reviews from prestigious outlets like The Standard, and The Independent. Typically, blockbuster movies don’t fare too well at The Oscars. However, Barbie shined in 2024, raking in an impressive 8 nominations. Yet, as we mentioned, Robbie’s snub for Best Actress served as the biggest snub of the year.
Despite the dissapoint and confusion around the snub, Robbie’s career is only going to keep climbing. One does not star in a major blockbuster and not have tons of offers flooding in afterwards. What’s more, with Robbie’s snub being the talk of the town, this only boosts her profile even further, adding to the allure of what her next role will be, and if she’ll finally nab the gold statue. To summarize, Robbie lost out in 2024 for a number of possible reasons. However, it seems that the biggest reason was the blatant snobbery of The Academy against mainstream roles that perhaps seem less artful or poignant. Yet, Robbie’s commanding role will only serve as further testament of her faculty to tackle any role in any genre and deliver a tour-de-force performance every single time.
