Born and raised in the United Kingdom, Julia has become known to people all over the world through her work as a TV personality. Over the course of her career, Julia has become a fixture with both the BBC and ITV. Even though her road to success hasn’t always been easy, Julia has always found ways to persevere. Now, in 2022, she’s hoping to keep the momentum going and she’s already off to a great start. Although she has already accomplished lots of great things, Julia is nowhere near finished and her fans are excited to continue following her on her journey. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Julia Bradbury.
1. She Is A Cancer Survivor
Julia was diagnosed with breast cancer in September of 2021 after noticing a painful lump on one of her breasts. She underwent a mastectomy to remove the mass and she admitted to fearing for her life throughout the whole ordeal. However, it appears that she has made a full recovery and she has recently returned to work.
2. She’s An Author
Julia’s work on-screen is what she is best known for, but that certainly isn’t the only thing she has to be proud of. Being a published author is yet another accomplishment that Julia can add to her resume. She has written several books including Unforgettable Walks which was released in 2017.
3. She Loves Interacting With People Via Social Media
Throughout her career, Julia has built a large following on social media. Not only have these platforms allowed her to share updates and other information with her fans, but they have also made it easier for her to directly connect with her audience. She enjoys getting the chance to engage with people online and her fans love hearing from her.
4. She Loves Being Outdoors
Spending time outside is one of Julia’s favorite things to do. She is an outdoor enthusiast who loves a variety of activities including hiking and swimming. Not only does she love being out in nature, but Julia is also passionate about taking care of the environment and she encourages others to do the same.
5. She’s All About Positivity
Life isn’t always easy. As a result, it can be difficult not to become overwhelmed with pessimistic thoughts. However, no matter what Julia has had to endure, she has always done her best to stay positive. There’s no doubt that having this kind of attitude has benefited Julia in her personal and professional lives. Having a positive outlook has also helped her be kind and compassionate when dealing with other people.
6. She Likes to Give Back to Others
Julia has made it a point to use her platform to shed light on the issues that are important to her. She has done lots of charity work over the years with organizations such as the British Heart Foundation, the Scout Association, and The Outdoor Trust. In addition to donating money, Julia has also had an active presence at several events.
7. She’s a Mother of Twins
Overall, Julia is pretty private when it comes to her personal life. However, we do know that family is something that has always been important to her. She and her husband, Gerard Cunningham, have been married since 2000. They welcomed their first child in 2011 and then a set of twins in 2015.
8. She Understands the Importance of Good Mental Health
In recent years, conversations surrounding mental health have become more and more common. At the same time, though, there are still lots of people who shy away from the topic out of fear that it will make them look weak. Julia, however, is a strong advocate for people taking care of their mental health. In fact, she faced her own mental health struggles when she was in her 30s.
9. She Has Radio Experience
Julia is the true definition of a woman of many talents. Over the years, she has done a little bit of everything and she always manages to succeed. On top of her on-screen experience, Julia has also done some radio with work BBC London 94.9 and Radio 5 Live.
10. She Likes to Travel
People who have gotten the chance to travel will probably agree that it’s one of the best experiences a person can have. There’s something magical about getting to learn about different parts of the world through your own eyes. Julia has been fortunate that she’s gotten to do a good amount of traveling. No matter where she visits, though, the UK will always be near and dear to her heart.