Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Andy Allo

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Andy Allo

10 seconds ago

Andy Allo is an incredibly talented performer. While she isn’t a household name just yet, her career has really started to gain traction over the last couple of years. Many people will recognize her from her role in the TV series Upload. Andy has also appeared in several episodes of Chicago Fire. Those who have been following Andy’s career will be happy to know that she also has two projects in the works that should be released within the next year or so. There’s no doubt that Andy is already on the path to stardom, and it’s going to be exciting to follow along with her journey. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Andy Allo.

1. She’s Originally From Cameroon

Andy was born in Cameroon where she spent the first several years of her life. However, when she was around seven years old she relocated to the United States where she settled in California with her older sister. Andy is very grateful to have experienced life in both countries.

2. She Likes Being Outside

There’s something about the beauty of nature that nothing else can quite compare to and this is something that Andy really understands. When she gets the chance to take a break from work, she enjoys exploring the outdoors. She likes to do things like go swimming and hiking.

3. She’s Also a Musician

At this point in her career, Andy is most widely known for her work as an actress. However, she actually started her journey as a musician. She started playing the piano when she was about seven years old and that eventually evolved into a career. She has released five albums with the most recent being in 2017. It’s unclear if she has plans to release another album in the future.

4. She Likes Giving Back to Others

Performing is what Andy loves to do, but that isn’t the only thing she wants to use her platform for. She also wants to make a positive difference in the world and she enjoys being able to help others. It’ll be interesting to see what kinds of charity organizations she aligns herself with as her career continues to grow.

5. She’s Passionate About Human Rights

Standing firm on the things you believe in isn’t always easy. However, Andy is the kind of person who refuses to stay silent when it comes to issues that are important to her. Andy is a strong supporter of human rights especially causes such as women’s rights and fighting against racism.

6. She’s Worked with Prince

Andy’s work as a musician has opened the door to lots of cool opportunities. One of those opportunities allowed her to work with one of the music industry’s most legendary artists, Prince. She told The Orange County Register, “I was on stage with Prince in front of 50,000 people and you just have to go out and let it flow. It’s very much like that in an audition or on a set – there are fewer people but the same pressure and you still have to just go do it.”

7. She Has an Account on Cameo

Andy is very thankful to all of the people who have shown her love and support over the course of her career. She looks forward to returning that energy and Cameo is a great way for her to do that. Through the platform, she sells personalized video shoutouts. She is currently charging $99 per video and can have orders fulfilled within 24 hours.

8. She’s a Screenwriter

As a creative person, it does without saying that self-expression is very important to Andy. In addition to her work as an actress and a musician, she has also developed an interest in screenwriting. Although her IMDB page doesn’t list any screenwriting credits at the moment, we know that won’t be the case forever.

9. Family Is Important to Her

Andy has chosen to keep the details of her personal life out of the spotlight. However, a father’s day post on her Instagram profile shows that she is a family-oriented person who really values her relationships with her loved ones. We also know that she is the youngest of five.

10. She Likes Fashion

From what we can tell, Andy doesn’t have a background in the fashion or modeling industries, but she definitely looks like she could. Andy has a great eye for fashion and it’s a great way for her to share a piece of her personality with the world. No matter what the occasion is, you can trust that Andy is going to show up looking stunning.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Meet The Cast Of “Platonic”
The Boys: “Herogasm” Recap
How The CW’s “In The Dark” Has Evolved Since Season 1
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Can Darkseid Still Be The Big Bad Of The DCEU?
Movie Review: Hustle
Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Cha Cha Real Smooth”
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Andy Allo
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Laura Sohn
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Louisa Binder
Revisiting Netflix’s Devilman Crybaby
Is It Time To Put An End To The Pokemon Anime?
crunchyroll funimation merger sony
Funimation Content Moving to Crunchyroll
Characters On The Legend Of Korra That Deserve A Spin-off
Duke Nukem Is Finally Getting The Movie Treatment
Guy Uses Colonist IO to Propose to Girlfriend
Hogwarts Legacy Takes Us Right Into The Wizarding World
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content