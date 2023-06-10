8 Things You Didn’t Know About About Only Murders in the Building’s Cara Delevingne

In her prime as a model, Cara Delvingne‘s name dominated the headlines of major fashion shows. However, she has now transitioned her influence to the realm of acting. She’s delivered scenes on the silver screen with memorable performances in films like Paper Towns and Suicide Squad. On television, she has showcased her talent in acclaimed shows like Carnival Row and Only Murders in the Building.
Behind the glamorous facade lies a multi-faceted individual whose life and accomplishments extend far beyond the catwalk. Delevingne’s candid approach to self-expression is a unique trait that has endeared her further to her adoring fans. Continue reading to discover some intriguing revelations about this remarkable individual.
1. She Was Born Into Wealth
Cara Jocelyn Delevingne entered the world as a member of British high society, boasting a lineage steeped in British aristocracy. Her father, Charles Hamar Delevingne, is a renowned property developer. Meanwhile, her mother, Pandora, was a personal shopper and fashion adviser to the Duchess of Cambridge. However, Delevingne’s connections extend even further into the realm of royalty. This is courtesy of her maternal grandmother, Janie Sheffield, who served as a lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret. Adding to her family’s notable affiliations is her maternal grandfather, Sir Jocelyn Stevens, a publishing magnate who chaired the esteemed English Heritage.
2. Cara Delevingne Had Her First Vogue Shoot at ten years old
Displaying an innate grace and beauty from a young age, Delevingne’s extraordinary potential was first recognized when she was ten years old. The discerning eye of renowned fashion photographer Bruce Weber caught sight of her. He promptly arranged for her to model Philip Treacy hats for Vogue Italia. Treacy himself was captivated by her talents, recalling, “Cara probably doesn’t remember, but she was gorgeous then. I think that was the first time she was featured in print. I think she is going to be as big as Kate Moss. If not even bigger.”
3. She Battled Depression In Her Teens
Although Cara Delevingne was born into a privileged background, her upbringing was far from idyllic. Struggling with the consequences of her mother’s alcohol abuse, Delevingne found herself grappling with depression at 15. Consequently, she withdrew from school and dedicated six months to seeking treatment and healing. Delevingne speaks openly about this challenging chapter in her life. Even more, she uses her platform to offer support and encouragement to others.
4. Acting Has Always Been Her First Love
While modeling propelled her into the spotlight, Delevingne asserts that acting has always been her true passion. Although she expresses gratitude for the successes modeling afforded her, she fearlessly confronts the industry’s negative aspects. In a candid interview with Time, she shared her sentiments about her time in the modeling world, stating, “Modelling just made me feel a bit hollow after a while. It didn’t make me grow at all as a human being…I am a bit of a feminist, and it makes me feel sick.”
5. Cara Delevingne Is Also A Musician
While Cara Delevingne has primarily directed her focus toward acting, her talents extend beyond the silver screen. She possesses a musical aptitude and has showcased her ability to sing and play various instruments, including the guitar and drums. Delevingne even collaborated with Will Heard on the song “Sonnentanz”.
6. She’s an Avid Gamer
One of Delevingne’s preferred pastimes is indulging in video games. She is an ardent enthusiast of the widely acclaimed Call of Duty series and immerses herself in the virtual realm under the online pseudonym “caradele.” Her passion for this popular game franchise even earned her the opportunity to be featured in a commercial for Call of Duty: Black Ops III.
7. She Has Authored A Young Adult Novel
In 2017, Delevigne added “published author” to her repertoire when her debut novel, Mirror, Mirror was published. The book “is a twisty coming-of-age story about sixteen-year-old friends Red, Leo, Naima, and Rose who are all trying to figure out who they are and navigate the minefield of school and relationships. Until it all changes one day when one of them is pulled out from a river, unconscious” Delevigne wrote the book in collaboration with venerated author Rowan Coleman.
8. Cara Delevingne Co-Owns The Sex Toy Brand, Lora DiCarlo
Known for her unapologetic stance on embracing sexuality, Cara Delevigne once quipped, “Whoever said diamonds are a girl’s best friend never had the right vibrator.” Delevingne’s fascination with female genitalia has led her to co-own the sex toy brand Lora DiCarlo. With a hands-on approach, she actively participates in testing and reviewing the devices, ensuring their quality and functionality. In celebration of sexual empowerment, she often gifts the devices to her friends on special occasions.